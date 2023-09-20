The Panther Crawl
The Pitt News
The Pitt News
The Pitt News

TOP STORIES
Board members discuss allocation requests during the Student Government Board’s public meeting on Tuesday evening.
SGB discusses allocations improvements, renovations on Forbes Avenue
By Adrienne Cahillane, Staff Writer • 12:56 am
Pitt police lieutenant updates community on safety measures
By Ryleigh Lord, News Editor • 12:54 am
Opinion | Neoliberalism is a disease
By Sofia Uriagereka-Herburger, Senior Staff Columnist • September 19, 2023
Photos: Oakcliffe Be A Good Neighbor Block Party
By Kaylee Uribe, Staff Photographer • September 19, 2023
Q&A: Meet the 2023-2024 Student Government Board
By Adrienne Cahillane, Staff Writer • September 19, 2023

Photos: Oakcliffe Be A Good Neighbor Block Party

The University of Pittsburgh Office of Engagement and Community Affairs hosted an event for Oakland residents at the Oakcliffe Playground on Tuesday Sept 19, 2023. The event was part of the Be A Good Neighbor 2023 Block Parties series.
By Kaylee Uribe, Staff Photographer
September 19, 2023
V_BeAGoodNeighbor_KU_cover
Kaylee Uribe | Staff Photographer
A sign welcomes residents to the Be A Good Neighbor Block Party on Tuesday.

About the Contributor
Kaylee Uribe, Staff Photographer

