Panthers on Politics | A Political Summer Recap

The Panther Crawl
The University of Pittsburgh's Daily Student Newspaper

The Pitt News
The University of Pittsburgh's Daily Student Newspaper

The Pitt News
The University of Pittsburgh's Daily Student Newspaper

The Pitt News

Join our newsletter

Get Pitt and Oakland news in your inbox, three times a week.

TOP STORIES
Pittsburgh wide receiver Jared Wayne (5), left, hauls in a long pass against North Carolina defensive back Storm Duck (3) to set up a touchdown during a game in Chapel Hill, North Carolina on Saturday, Oct. 29, 2022.
Preview | Pitt football looks to get back on track vs. No. 17 North Carolina
By Ari Meyer, Staff Writer • 2:04 am
Ibrahima Seck gives lecture on Whitney Plantation Slavery Museum 
By Bella Markovitz, Staff Writer • 1:04 am
‘It’s a history’: Local Indigenous community reflects on significance of Schenley powwow
By Adrienne Cahillane, Staff Writer • 12:57 am
Opinion | AI Writing is Not the Answer
By Jameson Keebler, Senior Staff Columnist • 12:56 am
‘Our futures are on the line’: Elected officials, students call for Pitt funding bill to pass
By Spencer Levering, Senior Staff Writer • 12:54 am

Join our newsletter

Get Pitt and Oakland news in your inbox, three times a week.

TOP STORIES
Pittsburgh wide receiver Jared Wayne (5), left, hauls in a long pass against North Carolina defensive back Storm Duck (3) to set up a touchdown during a game in Chapel Hill, North Carolina on Saturday, Oct. 29, 2022.
Preview | Pitt football looks to get back on track vs. No. 17 North Carolina
By Ari Meyer, Staff Writer • 2:04 am
Ibrahima Seck gives lecture on Whitney Plantation Slavery Museum 
By Bella Markovitz, Staff Writer • 1:04 am
‘It’s a history’: Local Indigenous community reflects on significance of Schenley powwow
By Adrienne Cahillane, Staff Writer • 12:57 am
Opinion | AI Writing is Not the Answer
By Jameson Keebler, Senior Staff Columnist • 12:56 am
‘Our futures are on the line’: Elected officials, students call for Pitt funding bill to pass
By Spencer Levering, Senior Staff Writer • 12:54 am

Panthers on Politics | A Political Summer Recap

Panthers on Politics hosts a conversation around a summer recap of political events occurring in the legislative, executive, and judicial branches of government to keep students informed.
By Julia Smeltzer, Digital Manager
9:23 am
Panthers+on+Politics+%7C+A+Political+Summer+Recap
Fikayomi Olagbami | Staff Illustrator

Panthers on Politics hosts Ruby Scupp, Josie Cantelmo and Claire Gatz review relevant political news events that took place over the summer and what is new on the political landscape.

During the podcast, they reference important Supreme Court cases such as the 303 Creative LLC v. Elenis where the court held that Colorado cannot force a website designer to create a wedding website for same-sex couples when that creative expression embodies a message with which she disagrees. They also discussed other cases, such as the affirmative action case that limited affirmative action in college admissions and Biden vs. Nebraska that struck down the student loan forgiveness plan. 

In their discussion, they also mentioned former President Donald Trump’s indictments, Senator Mitch McConnell’s performance in Congress, Bidenomics and more. 

This podcast is available on Spotify and Apple Podcasts.

Audio edited by Julia Smeltzer

Music by BoDLeasons from Pixabay.
About the Contributor
Julia Smeltzer, Digital Manager
I'm Julia, a Senior majoring in Media and Professional Communications with a certificate in Digital Media and Professional Writing. This is my 4th  year working for The Pitt News and I hope to pursue a career in Journalism or Marketing!

The Pitt News
Email: [email protected] | [email protected]
Address: 434 William Pitt Union, Pittsburgh, Pa. 15260
Phone: 412-648-7980
Fax: 412-648-8491
© 2023 • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in