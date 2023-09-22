Panthers on Politics | A Political Summer Recap

Panthers on Politics hosts Ruby Scupp, Josie Cantelmo and Claire Gatz review relevant political news events that took place over the summer and what is new on the political landscape.

During the podcast, they reference important Supreme Court cases such as the 303 Creative LLC v. Elenis where the court held that Colorado cannot force a website designer to create a wedding website for same-sex couples when that creative expression embodies a message with which she disagrees. They also discussed other cases, such as the affirmative action case that limited affirmative action in college admissions and Biden vs. Nebraska that struck down the student loan forgiveness plan.

In their discussion, they also mentioned former President Donald Trump’s indictments, Senator Mitch McConnell’s performance in Congress, Bidenomics and more.

This podcast is available on Spotify and Apple Podcasts.

Audio edited by Julia Smeltzer

Music by BoDLeasons from Pixabay.