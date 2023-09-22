Police blotter: September 14 – September 20

The Panther Crawl
The University of Pittsburgh's Daily Student Newspaper

The Pitt News
The University of Pittsburgh's Daily Student Newspaper

The Pitt News
The University of Pittsburgh's Daily Student Newspaper

The Pitt News

Join our newsletter

Get Pitt and Oakland news in your inbox, three times a week.

TOP STORIES
Pittsburgh wide receiver Jared Wayne (5), left, hauls in a long pass against North Carolina defensive back Storm Duck (3) to set up a touchdown during a game in Chapel Hill, North Carolina on Saturday, Oct. 29, 2022.
Preview | Pitt football looks to get back on track vs. No. 17 North Carolina
By Ari Meyer, Staff Writer • 2:04 am
Ibrahima Seck gives lecture on Whitney Plantation Slavery Museum 
By Bella Markovitz, Staff Writer • 1:04 am
‘It’s a history’: Local Indigenous community reflects on significance of Schenley powwow
By Adrienne Cahillane, Staff Writer • 12:57 am
Opinion | AI Writing is Not the Answer
By Jameson Keebler, Senior Staff Columnist • 12:56 am
‘Our futures are on the line’: Elected officials, students call for Pitt funding bill to pass
By Spencer Levering, Senior Staff Writer • 12:54 am

Join our newsletter

Get Pitt and Oakland news in your inbox, three times a week.

TOP STORIES
Pittsburgh wide receiver Jared Wayne (5), left, hauls in a long pass against North Carolina defensive back Storm Duck (3) to set up a touchdown during a game in Chapel Hill, North Carolina on Saturday, Oct. 29, 2022.
Preview | Pitt football looks to get back on track vs. No. 17 North Carolina
By Ari Meyer, Staff Writer • 2:04 am
Ibrahima Seck gives lecture on Whitney Plantation Slavery Museum 
By Bella Markovitz, Staff Writer • 1:04 am
‘It’s a history’: Local Indigenous community reflects on significance of Schenley powwow
By Adrienne Cahillane, Staff Writer • 12:57 am
Opinion | AI Writing is Not the Answer
By Jameson Keebler, Senior Staff Columnist • 12:56 am
‘Our futures are on the line’: Elected officials, students call for Pitt funding bill to pass
By Spencer Levering, Senior Staff Writer • 12:54 am

Police blotter: September 14 – September 20

By News Editors
12:59 am
Police+blotter%3A+September+14+-+September+20
TPN File Photo

Thursday, September 14

Pitt police assisted City police with a report of a harassment on the 4000 block of Fifth Avenue.

Friday, September 15

Pitt police issued a warrant for an arrest at Maggie & Stella’s. 

Pitt police issued a citation for underage drinking at Nordenberg Hall. 

Campus security authorities reported a liquor law violation at Bates Street and the Boulevard of the Allies. One individual was issued a conduct referral. 

Saturday, September 16

Campus security authorities reported a liquor law violation at Sutherland Hall. One individual was issued a conduct referral. 

Pitt police assisted City police with a robbery and aggravated assault on Oakland Avenue. 

Pitt police assisted City police with theft/loss of a wallet on the 3900 block of Forbes Avenue. 

Campus security authorities reported a liquor law violation. One individual was issued a conduct referral. 

Pitt police reported an access device fraud. Investigation pending. 

Sunday, September 17

Pitt police arrested an individual for strangulation and harassment at Sutherland Hall. 

Pitt police issued a citation for underage drinking and carrying a false identification at Forbes Hall Pavilion. 

Campus security authorities reported a liquor law violation at Litchfield Tower A. One individual was issued a conduct referral. 

Pitt police issued a citation for underage drinking and carrying a false identification. 

Campus security authorities reported a liquor law violation at Lothrop Hall. One individual was issued a conduct referral. 

Campus security authorities reported a liquor law violation at Litchfield Tower C. One individual was issued a conduct referral. 

Pitt police issued a citation for violating a City ordinance for carrying an open container. 

Monday, September 18

Pitt police arrested an individual for criminal trespass, defiant trespass and terroristic threats at Forbes Hall Pavilion. 

Campus security reported a fondling incident on the 3900 block of Forbes Avenue. 

Pitt police reported a theft of a bicycle at Benedum Hall. Investigation pending. 

Tuesday, September 19

Pitt police reported the theft of a weed wacker at Sennott Street and Oakland Street. Investigation pending. 

Pitt police assisted City police with locating a male with an active warrant. 

Pitt police reported a theft of Apple AirPods. Investigation pending. 

Pitt police assisted City police with a possible burglary on the 3100 block of Terrace Street. 

Wednesday, September 20

Pitt police assisted City police with a criminal mischief on the 3400 block of Beechwood Boulevard. 
About the Contributor
News Editors

The Pitt News
Email: [email protected] | [email protected]
Address: 434 William Pitt Union, Pittsburgh, Pa. 15260
Phone: 412-648-7980
Fax: 412-648-8491
© 2023 • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in