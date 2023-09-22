Police blotter: September 14 – September 20

Thursday, September 14

Pitt police assisted City police with a report of a harassment on the 4000 block of Fifth Avenue.

Friday, September 15

Pitt police issued a warrant for an arrest at Maggie & Stella’s.

Pitt police issued a citation for underage drinking at Nordenberg Hall.

Campus security authorities reported a liquor law violation at Bates Street and the Boulevard of the Allies. One individual was issued a conduct referral.

Saturday, September 16

Campus security authorities reported a liquor law violation at Sutherland Hall. One individual was issued a conduct referral.

Pitt police assisted City police with a robbery and aggravated assault on Oakland Avenue.

Pitt police assisted City police with theft/loss of a wallet on the 3900 block of Forbes Avenue.

Campus security authorities reported a liquor law violation. One individual was issued a conduct referral.

Pitt police reported an access device fraud. Investigation pending.

Sunday, September 17

Pitt police arrested an individual for strangulation and harassment at Sutherland Hall.

Pitt police issued a citation for underage drinking and carrying a false identification at Forbes Hall Pavilion.

Campus security authorities reported a liquor law violation at Litchfield Tower A. One individual was issued a conduct referral.

Pitt police issued a citation for underage drinking and carrying a false identification.

Campus security authorities reported a liquor law violation at Lothrop Hall. One individual was issued a conduct referral.

Campus security authorities reported a liquor law violation at Litchfield Tower C. One individual was issued a conduct referral.

Pitt police issued a citation for violating a City ordinance for carrying an open container.

Monday, September 18

Pitt police arrested an individual for criminal trespass, defiant trespass and terroristic threats at Forbes Hall Pavilion.

Campus security reported a fondling incident on the 3900 block of Forbes Avenue.

Pitt police reported a theft of a bicycle at Benedum Hall. Investigation pending.

Tuesday, September 19

Pitt police reported the theft of a weed wacker at Sennott Street and Oakland Street. Investigation pending.

Pitt police assisted City police with locating a male with an active warrant.

Pitt police reported a theft of Apple AirPods. Investigation pending.

Pitt police assisted City police with a possible burglary on the 3100 block of Terrace Street.

Wednesday, September 20

Pitt police assisted City police with a criminal mischief on the 3400 block of Beechwood Boulevard.