COIN will headline this year’s Fall Fest

COIN is coming to Pitt.

The Pitt Program Council announced the headliner of this year’s Fall Fest via Instagram at noon on Friday. The festival on October 8 will take over Schenley Drive with food trucks and live music.

The alternative pop band from Nashville, Tennessee achieved chart success with their 2017 single “Talk Too Much.” Since then, its four members have released four albums, including their LP “Uncanny Valley” last year.

The caption under the Program Council’s post said they were excited to bring COIN to campus.

“Fueled by shimmering synths, punchy guitars, and catchy lyrics, COIN’s signature electric stage presence never fails to captivate audiences around the globe,” the caption read. “This isn’t something you want to miss, so save the date, and we’ll see you on Schenley Drive on October 8th!”

The event includes several hours of music throughout the afternoon and evening, with performances beginning at 1pm. Pitt student band Funky Lamp, the winners of this year’s Pitt Factor, will also perform a set earlier in the day along with several other openers yet to be announced.

Several clues preceded the announcement over the past week, including cryptic photos of Presidents Lincoln, Washington, Jefferson, Kennedy and Roosevelt –– all of whom appear on official U.S. coins.

Past headliners of the annual Fall Fest include Yung Gravy, Lauv, Lovelytheband and Young the Giant.