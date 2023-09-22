COIN will headline this year’s Fall Fest

The Panther Crawl
The University of Pittsburgh's Daily Student Newspaper

The Pitt News
The University of Pittsburgh's Daily Student Newspaper

The Pitt News
The University of Pittsburgh's Daily Student Newspaper

The Pitt News

Join our newsletter

Get Pitt and Oakland news in your inbox, three times a week.

TOP STORIES
Pittsburgh wide receiver Jared Wayne (5), left, hauls in a long pass against North Carolina defensive back Storm Duck (3) to set up a touchdown during a game in Chapel Hill, North Carolina on Saturday, Oct. 29, 2022.
Preview | Pitt football looks to get back on track vs. No. 17 North Carolina
By Ari Meyer, Staff Writer • 2:04 am
Ibrahima Seck gives lecture on Whitney Plantation Slavery Museum 
By Bella Markovitz, Staff Writer • 1:04 am
‘It’s a history’: Local Indigenous community reflects on significance of Schenley powwow
By Adrienne Cahillane, Staff Writer • 12:57 am
Opinion | AI Writing is Not the Answer
By Jameson Keebler, Senior Staff Columnist • 12:56 am
‘Our futures are on the line’: Elected officials, students call for Pitt funding bill to pass
By Spencer Levering, Senior Staff Writer • 12:54 am

Join our newsletter

Get Pitt and Oakland news in your inbox, three times a week.

TOP STORIES
Pittsburgh wide receiver Jared Wayne (5), left, hauls in a long pass against North Carolina defensive back Storm Duck (3) to set up a touchdown during a game in Chapel Hill, North Carolina on Saturday, Oct. 29, 2022.
Preview | Pitt football looks to get back on track vs. No. 17 North Carolina
By Ari Meyer, Staff Writer • 2:04 am
Ibrahima Seck gives lecture on Whitney Plantation Slavery Museum 
By Bella Markovitz, Staff Writer • 1:04 am
‘It’s a history’: Local Indigenous community reflects on significance of Schenley powwow
By Adrienne Cahillane, Staff Writer • 12:57 am
Opinion | AI Writing is Not the Answer
By Jameson Keebler, Senior Staff Columnist • 12:56 am
‘Our futures are on the line’: Elected officials, students call for Pitt funding bill to pass
By Spencer Levering, Senior Staff Writer • 12:54 am

COIN will headline this year’s Fall Fest

By Patrick Swain, Culture Editor
September 22, 2023
A+COIN+concert.
Image via Andrewha852/Wikimedia Commons
A COIN concert.

COIN is coming to Pitt.

The Pitt Program Council announced the headliner of this year’s Fall Fest via Instagram at noon on Friday. The festival on October 8 will take over Schenley Drive with food trucks and live music.

The alternative pop band from Nashville, Tennessee achieved chart success with their 2017 single “Talk Too Much.” Since then, its four members have released four albums, including their LP “Uncanny Valley” last year.

The caption under the Program Council’s post said they were excited to bring COIN to campus.

“Fueled by shimmering synths, punchy guitars, and catchy lyrics, COIN’s signature electric stage presence never fails to captivate audiences around the globe,” the caption read. “This isn’t something you want to miss, so save the date, and we’ll see you on Schenley Drive on October 8th!”

The event includes several hours of music throughout the afternoon and evening, with performances beginning at 1pm. Pitt student band Funky Lamp, the winners of this year’s Pitt Factor, will also perform a set earlier in the day along with several other openers yet to be announced.

Several clues preceded the announcement over the past week, including cryptic photos of Presidents Lincoln, Washington, Jefferson, Kennedy and Roosevelt –– all of whom appear on official U.S. coins.

Past headliners of the annual Fall Fest include Yung Gravy, Lauv, Lovelytheband and Young the Giant.
About the Contributor
Patrick Swain, Senior Staff Writer
Patrick Swain is a sophomore majoring in economics. He is a disgruntled Oxford comma enthusiast and has never once forgotten the Alamo.

The Pitt News
Email: [email protected] | [email protected]
Address: 434 William Pitt Union, Pittsburgh, Pa. 15260
Phone: 412-648-7980
Fax: 412-648-8491
© 2023 • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in