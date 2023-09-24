Advertising
Photos: Pitt loses to UNC 41-24
The Pitt Panthers were defeated by the North Carolina Tar Heels 41-24 during a Saturday night game at Acrisure Stadium.
By
Hannah Levine
and
Nate Yonamine
12:50 am
Gallery
•
10 Photos
Nate Yonamine | Senior Staff Photographer
Redshirt freshman defensive back Ryland Gandy (10) celebrates in the end zone with a teammate during Saturday night's game against UNC at Acrisure Stadium.
About the Contributors
Hannah Levine
, Staff Photographer
Nate Yonamine
, Senior Staff Photographer
My name is Nate Yonamine and I am a junior psychology major. I love photographing performing arts, astrophotography, and sports.
