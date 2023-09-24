Photos: Pitt loses to UNC 41-24

The Pitt Panthers were defeated by the North Carolina Tar Heels 41-24 during a Saturday night game at Acrisure Stadium.

Gallery • 10 Photos Nate Yonamine | Senior Staff Photographer Redshirt freshman defensive back Ryland Gandy (10) celebrates in the end zone with a teammate during Saturday night's game against UNC at Acrisure Stadium.