Fresh Perspective | Ins and Outs of October

When the leaves change color and drift from the trees and the air has a crisp chill, we know that a new season is upon us. And just like leaves, we also change throughout the year. So, as we begin to say goodbye to summer and welcome autumn, it is a good time to reflect on what we would like to bring in and leave behind in the next few months.

In: reading before bed

Like many people, I spend the majority of my time with my phone in my hand, constantly scrolling, tapping and waiting for the next notification to capture my 15-second attention span. When I come home from a long day of school or work, I find comfort in laying in my bed, scrolling through TikTok and letting time slip by without worrying about any daily stressors.

However, as my screen time has become highly concerning, reading before bed is going to replace my comfortable habit. Whether it is 10 pages or 10 chapters, finding relaxation away from a screen will be beneficial to not only my stress levels, but to my quality of sleep as well. It is also a good thing to step away from the screens and connect with something that doesn’t have a battery life.

Out: hangxiety

Have you ever gone out with your friends and maybe drank a little too much and then woke up the next morning in complete shambles about your actions the night before? Yeah, me too. Most of the time, whatever we end up doing isn’t even embarrassing or worthy of feeling shameful about, yet it still knocks us down and makes us rethink our entire being the morning after.

Well, we are done with that. It is still important to take responsibility for your actions and to drink safely, but nothing is ever too serious to overthink and dwell on. If for some reason you do wake up with an overwhelming sense of complete embarrassment mixed with panic, don’t worry, there are ways to combat this.

First, take a cold shower. The coldness of the water will not only wash away part of your hangover, but it will shock your nervous system and get your body back in line with your brain. Next, clean your room. And I mean wash your sheets, put away your three-day-old laundry and throw away the leftover Pizza Romano box that is on your floor. A clean space helps you have a clear head. Then, light a candle, get comfy and relax. Self-care is more than just a face mask, so take care of yourself mentally by doing what feels right. Fresh air also helps.

In: sweet treats

When we prepare for summer, there is so much pressure to have a “bikini body.” It usually is followed by months of healthy eating and working out to obtain a beauty standard, which for the most part is very unrealistic. Even though I am an advocate for this all year long, having a sweet treat is in this season.

Release yourself from society’s diet restrictions and enjoy some ice cream, a brownie or whatever makes your sweet tooth happy. Personally, during this time of year, I like to not only eat but also make banana bread.

Remember to be kind to yourself as the seasons change. Just like the seasons, our bodies are allowed to change, and they are supposed to. Enjoy your favorite sweet treats or even try something new.

Out: living in the past

We all have experiences in our lives that aren’t always good. Whether it’s a traumatic event, a breakup, or just a really bad month we had, we sometimes get so caught up in living in the past that we forget to enjoy what is happening right in front of us.

Even though it is important to learn from our past and our experiences, they can tie us down from creating positive experiences in the present. Be grateful for the things you have gone through, but also make room to let yourself grow.

Just like the seasons, we also go through changes. No matter what your ins and outs are for each month or season, it is an opportunity to grow, even if they are big changes or small ones you implement into your life. So, before the start of each month I encourage you to turn a new leaf and make a list of your own ins and outs, and little by little you’ll start to see a positive difference in your everyday life.