Pitt men’s soccer gains momentum in 3-1 route of No. 19 Denver

By Brian Sherry, Sports Editor
September 25, 2023
Nate Yonamine | Senior Staff Photographer
Sophomore Noah Hall (13) attempts a header during Monday night’s match against Denver.

Following a tight 3-2 loss to No. 7 Syracuse on Friday, Pitt men’s soccer was in desperate need of a big win to build momentum as it heads deeper into conference play.

And the Panthers did just that, as Pitt downed No. 19 Denver 3-1 on Monday night at Ambrose Urbanic Field. Graduate student midfielder Joao Souza led the Panthers in the victory, scoring two of Pitt’s three goals on the night.

The Panthers opened up the action with a quick goal, as Souza fired a shot into the bottom left of the goal. Souza did not let off the gas following his early goal, as he scored again just 10 minutes later.

But Denver battled back just two minutes after Souza’s second goal. Pioneers junior defender connected on a shot to the top right of the goal, cutting Pitt’s lead to one. 

The Pioneers kept trying to equalize the game, shooting five shots throughout the game. But the Panthers defended well, preventing Denver from gaining the equalizer.

First-year forward Albert Thorsen scored the final goal of the night, firing a shot to the bottom right of the goal to put Pitt up 3-1.

Last season, Pitt drew 2-2 with Denver, making this win a big step forward for the program. 

Pitt will hope that Monday night’s victory will give them momentum as it heads into a tough slate of ACC opponents. The Panthers will return to Ambrose Urbanic Field for a match against North Carolina on Friday at 7 p.m. 
