Advertising
Newsletter
Housing Guide
Classifieds
Purchase Classifieds
2022 Grad Guide
Crossword
Sudoku
More
The Panther Crawl
September 26
Photos: Pitt Men’s Soccer wins 3-1 against Denver
September 26
Kessler Scholars Program offers first generation college students financial, academic support
September 25
Pitt men’s soccer gains momentum in 3-1 route of No. 19 Denver
September 25
Review | Noah Kahan’s ‘Stick Season’ tour is like therapy for the homesick college student
September 25
Pitt players that need a promotion in 2024
September 25
‘Mexican Masks’ exhibit explores the art of masks in Mexican culture
September 25
Video: Is the Spotted Lanternfly really that bad?
September 25
Photos: Pitt Swim's opening meet against Army
September 25
New Diplomat in Residence aims to ‘inform and inspire’
September 25
Millie’s partners with UPMC and Kenny Pickett to introduce limited-time flavor
Facebook
Instagram
X
Tiktok
YouTube
The Pitt News
Search this site
Submit Search
News
Administration
Campus Life
City
Crime
Student Government
Health
Tech & Science
Opinions
Columns
Editorials
Op-Ed/Letters
Cartoons
Sports
Football
Men’s Basketball
Women’s Basketball
Volleyball
Other Varsity Sports
Features
Columns
Club
Culture
Art
Film
Food & Drink
Music
Television
Theater
Visual
Video
Comic
Blogs
Silhouettes
About
Submit a story idea
Pick Us Up
Online Edition
Ledger
Print archives
Join TPN
Submit Op-Ed
Donate
Quizzes
More
Menu
The Pitt News
News
Opinions
Sports
Culture
Blogs
Visual
About
Join The Pitt News
Donate
Classifieds
Housing Guide
2021 Grad Guide
More
The Pitt News
Open Search Bar
Search this site
Submit Search
Menu
The Pitt News
News
Opinions
Sports
Culture
Blogs
Visual
About
Join The Pitt News
Donate
Classifieds
Housing Guide
2021 Grad Guide
More
The Pitt News
Open Search Bar
Search this site
Submit Search
Join our newsletter
Get Pitt and Oakland news in your inbox, three times a week.
TOP STORIES
Kessler Scholars Program offers first generation college students financial, academic support
By
Khushi Rai
, Senior Staff Writer •
12:58 am
Pitt men’s soccer gains momentum in 3-1 route of No. 19 Denver
By
Brian Sherry
, Sports Editor •
September 25, 2023
Review | Noah Kahan’s ‘Stick Season’ tour is like therapy for the homesick college student
By
Trinity Foster
, Senior Staff Writer •
September 25, 2023
Pitt players that need a promotion in 2024
By
Jermaine Sykes
, Assistant Sports Editor •
September 25, 2023
New Diplomat in Residence aims to ‘inform and inspire’
By
Elizabeth Primrose
, Senior Staff Writer •
September 25, 2023
Join our newsletter
Get Pitt and Oakland news in your inbox, three times a week.
TOP STORIES
Kessler Scholars Program offers first generation college students financial, academic support
By
Khushi Rai
, Senior Staff Writer •
12:58 am
Pitt men’s soccer gains momentum in 3-1 route of No. 19 Denver
By
Brian Sherry
, Sports Editor •
September 25, 2023
Review | Noah Kahan’s ‘Stick Season’ tour is like therapy for the homesick college student
By
Trinity Foster
, Senior Staff Writer •
September 25, 2023
Pitt players that need a promotion in 2024
By
Jermaine Sykes
, Assistant Sports Editor •
September 25, 2023
New Diplomat in Residence aims to ‘inform and inspire’
By
Elizabeth Primrose
, Senior Staff Writer •
September 25, 2023
Photos: Pitt Men’s Soccer wins 3-1 against Denver
Pitt men’s soccer defeated Denver 3-1 in their match at the Petersen Sports Complex on Sept. 25, 2023.
By
Nate Yonamine
,
Senior Staff Photographer
8:50 am
Gallery
•
5 Photos
Nate Yonamine | Senior Staff Photographer
Players celebrate during Monday night’s match against Denver.
About the Contributor
Nate Yonamine
, Senior Staff Photographer
My name is Nate Yonamine and I am a junior psychology major. I love photographing performing arts, astrophotography, and sports.
The Pitt News
Facebook
Instagram
X
Tiktok
YouTube
Email:
[email protected]
|
[email protected]
Address:
434 William Pitt Union, Pittsburgh, Pa. 15260
Phone:
412-648-7980
Fax:
412-648-8491
Advertising
Classifieds
Housing Guide
About Us
Join us
Submit a story
Online Edition
Print archives
Pick Us Up
© 2023 •
FLEX Pro WordPress Theme
by
SNO
•
Log in
Close
Close Modal Window