The Panther Crawl
The Pitt News
The Pitt News
The Pitt News

Photos: Pitt Men’s Soccer wins 3-1 against Denver

Pitt men’s soccer defeated Denver 3-1 in their match at the Petersen Sports Complex on Sept. 25, 2023.
By Nate Yonamine, Senior Staff Photographer
8:50 am
S_MSOCvDenver_NY_3
Gallery5 Photos
Nate Yonamine | Senior Staff Photographer
Players celebrate during Monday night’s match against Denver.

About the Contributor
Nate Yonamine, Senior Staff Photographer
My name is Nate Yonamine and I am a junior psychology major. I love photographing performing arts, astrophotography, and sports.

