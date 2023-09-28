The Panther Crawl
The University of Pittsburgh's Daily Student Newspaper

The Pitt News
The University of Pittsburgh's Daily Student Newspaper

The Pitt News
The University of Pittsburgh's Daily Student Newspaper

The Pitt News

Join our newsletter

Get Pitt and Oakland news in your inbox, three times a week.

TOP STORIES
User asks “What is ChatGPT?” to Open AI’s online chatbot.
Working students and experts agree: AI is here to stay
By Bella Markovitz, Staff Writer • 8:23 am
Editorial | It’s time to embrace the Oxford comma 
By The Pitt News Editorial Staff 8:21 am
Pitt ranks No. 16 in Innovation and Patents in the U.S
By Punya Bhasin, Assistant News Editor • September 27, 2023
Column | Pitt football players that could have a job in the pros next year
By Brian Sherry, Sports Editor • September 27, 2023
Noel Miller talks about his comedy journey at Pitt Program Council event
By Jiya Narwal, Staff Writer • September 27, 2023

Join our newsletter

Get Pitt and Oakland news in your inbox, three times a week.

TOP STORIES
User asks “What is ChatGPT?” to Open AI’s online chatbot.
Working students and experts agree: AI is here to stay
By Bella Markovitz, Staff Writer • 8:23 am
Editorial | It’s time to embrace the Oxford comma 
By The Pitt News Editorial Staff 8:21 am
Pitt ranks No. 16 in Innovation and Patents in the U.S
By Punya Bhasin, Assistant News Editor • September 27, 2023
Column | Pitt football players that could have a job in the pros next year
By Brian Sherry, Sports Editor • September 27, 2023
Noel Miller talks about his comedy journey at Pitt Program Council event
By Jiya Narwal, Staff Writer • September 27, 2023

Pitt ranks No. 16 in Innovation and Patents in the U.S

By Punya Bhasin, Assistant News Editor
September 27, 2023
The+Big+Idea+Center+on+Forbes+Avenue.
Amaya Lobato | Assistant Visual Editor
The Big Idea Center on Forbes Avenue.

Pitt ranked No. 16 for U.S. universities granted utility patents in 2022.

According to a recently released list by the National Academy of Inventors, Pitt affiliates earned 105 patents in 2022, surpassing neighboring universities including Carnegie Mellon University, Penn State and Temple University, who all ranked below the top 20. 

The list focuses specifically on utility patents, which protect designs that are spearheading new processes, machines or other innovations. 

Evan Facher, vice chancellor for innovation and entrepreneurship and associate dean for commercial translation at the Pitt School of Medicine, said the University is committed to further fostering innovation on campus.

“While obtaining intellectual property protection is a major achievement, it is only one step on the journey to impact,” Facher said. “We are pleased that more and more Pitt innovators are engaged in commercialization journeys, taking advantage of the expanding resources and funding offered through the Office of Innovation and Entrepreneurship and its partners, both across the University and with industry and other external organizations.”
About the Contributor
Punya Bhasin, Assistant News Editor

The Pitt News
Email: [email protected] | [email protected]
Address: 434 William Pitt Union, Pittsburgh, Pa. 15260
Phone: 412-648-7980
Fax: 412-648-8491
© 2023 • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in