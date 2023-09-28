Pitt ranks No. 16 in Innovation and Patents in the U.S

Pitt ranked No. 16 for U.S. universities granted utility patents in 2022.

According to a recently released list by the National Academy of Inventors, Pitt affiliates earned 105 patents in 2022, surpassing neighboring universities including Carnegie Mellon University, Penn State and Temple University, who all ranked below the top 20.

The list focuses specifically on utility patents, which protect designs that are spearheading new processes, machines or other innovations.

Evan Facher, vice chancellor for innovation and entrepreneurship and associate dean for commercial translation at the Pitt School of Medicine, said the University is committed to further fostering innovation on campus.

“While obtaining intellectual property protection is a major achievement, it is only one step on the journey to impact,” Facher said. “We are pleased that more and more Pitt innovators are engaged in commercialization journeys, taking advantage of the expanding resources and funding offered through the Office of Innovation and Entrepreneurship and its partners, both across the University and with industry and other external organizations.”