Column | Pitt football players that could have a job in the pros next year

Every young football player dreams of playing in the NFL. From playing in front of thousands of fans to getting paid millions of dollars, the allure of the pros inspires young players from across the country to work hard.

Unfortunately, very few players will make it to the college level — let alone the NFL. Every Pitt football player has made it to the NCAA, but only a handful of them will make it to the next level. Here are the Panthers most likely to achieve their dreams of playing in the NFL next season.

Junior tight end Gavin Bartholomew

Following Pitt’s 2021 campaign, many Pitt fans looked at then-first-year Bartholomew as the future of the program, as he played a pivotal support role in the Panthers ACC Championship run.

Now two years later, Bartholomew is finally living up to his potential. The junior tight end is on a tear in 2023, leading the Panthers in receiving yards with 216 on only nine receptions. Currently, Bartholomew is the No. 16 tight end prospect for the 2024 Draft, according to NFL Draft Buzz.

One of the things that makes Bartholomew stand out to NFL scouts is his versatility. From hurdling over defenders to making clutch blocks, Bartholomew can make his presence felt with or without the ball in his hands.

Standing at 6-foot-5 and 250 pounds, Bartholomew is also a highly physical player. The junior tight end can shrug off big hits and hang onto the ball despite heavy coverage. In Pitt’s 41-24 loss to North Carolina, Bartholomew snagged a pass and onto the ball for a 29-yard gain, despite a massive hit from a Tar Heels defender.

With eight games remaining on the Panthers’ 2023 schedule, Bartholomew has a chance to solidify his place in the 2024 NFL Draft. If he performs well, then he should land somewhere in the fifth or sixth rounds. But Bartholomew could also return for his senior season if his draft stock doesn’t land in his favor.

Junior safety Donovan McMillon

McMillon — who transferred to Pitt last spring from Florida — is one of Pitt’s most surprising players in 2023, posting 32 total tackles in the Panthers’ first four games.

Standing at 6-foot-2 and 210 pounds, McMillon has the size to make it as an NFL safety. McMillon is also an aggressive tackler, laying down powerful hits when the opportunity presents itself.

But McMillon does have some downsides to NFL scouts. The junior safety saw limited playing time in his two seasons at Florida, meaning he may need to stay another year at Pitt to get more experience on the field.

If McMillon keeps up his strong start, he could make a run to sneak into the late rounds of the Draft in 2024. But it is much more likely that the junior safety stays another year to increase his draft stock in 2025.

Redshirt senior offensive lineman Matt Goncalves

Pitt just ruled out Goncalves for the remainder of the 2023 season, but the redshirt senior has made enough of an impact throughout his career to end up playing on Sundays.

Goncalves earned third-team All-ACC honors last season, joining eight other members of the 2022 roster to earn all-conference honors. The redshirt senior was also a crucial member of the ACC Championship-winning team, as he started five games that season.

The redshirt senior is also a leader on and off the field, as he was named one of Pitt’s team captains for the 2023 season. Goncalves was also named to the All-ACC Academic team in 2022.

While the current nature of his injury is still unknown, Goncalves’ on-field experience and locker-room leadership will make him an attractive prospect for NFL scouts. Depending on the status of his season-ending injury, expect Goncalves to land in the sixth or seventh round.

Junior wide receiver Konata Mumpfield

Along with Bartholomew, Mumpfield is one of the bright spots on Pitt’s stagnant offense in 2023. The junior wide receiver currently leads the Panthers in touchdowns and receptions this season with two and 16, respectively.

Mumpfield transferred to Pitt from Akron in 2022 and made an immediate impact on last year’s team. The then-sophomore wide receiver caught for 551 yards and one touchdown in Pitt’s 2022-2023 campaign.

With good catching ability and creative route running, Mumpfield has the skills to make an impact in the NFL. Mumpfield will likely return to Pitt for his senior season in 2024, but he could sneak into the late rounds if he declares.