Take Five | Sleeper picks for MLB playoffs, Pitt women’s soccer has talent to claim first College Cup and more

From the Damian Lillard trade to the end of the MLB regular season, this week was jam-packed with action in the realm of sports. Here’s how The Pitt News sports desk feels about the wild week in sports.

The Arizona Diamondbacks are sleeping giants in this year’s playoffs // Jack Markowski, Senior Staff Writer

As the 2023 MLB regular season reaches its swan song, attention now shifts towards the postseason. The National League is top-heavy, with the likes of the Atlanta Braves and Los Angeles Dodgers cementing their status as World Series favorites. But the Arizona Diamondbacks appear primed for a Cinderella run.

What makes the D-backs such a tantalizing team this October is their well-rounded nature. Their offense, led by Rookie of the Year favorite Corbin Carroll, is second in the National League in stolen bases and sixth in runs scored while owning one of the deepest lineups in the sport.

On the flip side, Arizona’s pitching one-two punch of Zac Gallen and Merrill Kelly in the starting rotation is about as good as it gets, with both matching up favorably against the opposing team’s aces. The bullpen depth raises some questions, but relievers Paul Sewald and Kevin Ginkel are a formidable duo that will alleviate some of those concerns at the end of games.

The Diamondbacks’ path to a National League pennant or even a title won’t come without its trials and tribulations, especially considering the club’s standing as the likely No. 5 seed. They have the pieces, however, and are more than capable of sprinkling a little magic in the desert this fall.

Pitt women’s soccer has the potential to take home the College Cup this season // Sara Meyer, Staff Writer

Pitt women’s soccer reached several firsts last season — first NCAA Tournament selection, first-ever ACC tournament berth, first road win over Virginia Tech and Notre Dame in the regular season and several other firsts that crushed program records.

This season, the program will see its first-ever College Cup title.

Head coach Randy Waldrum knows what last season’s successes mean for this program.

“To think about five years ago when we got here and you saw maybe 10, 15 people in the stands,” Waldrum said, “and [now] to see this kind of support and crowd and to see how far the players have come on the field, it’s really hard to describe it…There’s more to come. We’re not finished yet.”

Last year the Panthers made it to the Sweet Sixteen, where Florida State eliminated the Panthers. This year, women’s soccer has the potential to take home the College Cup for the first time in program history.

Rose Namajunas will bounce back and claim the flyweight championship // Eli Smith, Staff Writer

Early this month, Rose Namajunas lost her first fight in nearly two years to Manon Fiorot, causing wild speculation about the future of her career. After dislocating her pinky finger in the first round, she continued the fight, showcasing her grit as well as tenacity. Despite the gutsy performance, the judges handed her a unanimous decision loss. Some detractors of Namajunas claim that the flyweight division is simply too heavy for her, but I completely disagree with these assertions.

She has only moved up ten pounds, and after multiple championship victories and title defenses at the strawweight division, Namajunas has more than solidified herself as a championship-level talent. Her opponent, Fiorot, hinted that maybe Namajunas simply isn’t strong enough for the division. Namajunas answered back though, with some choice words for her opponent. Namajunas clearly still has fire within her to claim the belt.

It is clear that Namajunas isn’t going anywhere anytime soon, and that there is bad blood brewing between her and Fiorot. I predict that Namajunas will go on a warpath these upcoming two years. She will no doubt fight Fiorot again someday, and when she does, Namajunas will win before the final bell. She will carry this momentum into future fights, and I foresee her winning flyweight gold sooner rather than later.

The newly formed duo of Giannis Antetokounmpo and Damian Lillard makes the Bucks the team to beat // Mason Carter, Staff Writer

Earlier this week, the Bucks listened to their superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo and brought in top 75-point guard Damian Lillard.

Many fans assumed Lillard was a lock to go to the Miami Heat, but the Bucks swooped in to form the new top duo in the NBA. This tandem makes the Bucks clear favorites to win the Eastern Conference and have a great shot of winning the championship.

Both players hinted in the past of teaming up, and now get their wish. Their games align perfectly together, creating an unstoppable pick and roll.

The Bucks look ready to grab another championship.

Denver Broncos’ Sean Payton is the worst head coach in the NFL // Ben Pisano, Staff Writer

Head coach Sean Payton’s tenure with the Denver Broncos is off to a historically bad start. The team is 0-3 and suffered a humiliating 70-20 blowout loss to the Miami Dolphins on Sunday.

If someone other than Payton was their head coach, I might even feel bad for the Broncos. Before the season even started, Payton publicly criticized the Broncos’ former head coach Nathaniel Hackett, calling the 2022 season “one of the worst coaching jobs in the history of the NFL.”

While Hackett wasn’t a great coach, the team never lost by 50 during his time in Denver. The Broncos look worse playing for Payton than they ever did for Hackett.