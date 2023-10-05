Roundup of Halloween activities

Spooky season is settling in, and it may be hard to find fun and frightening activities on campus. Don’t fret — The Pitt News has compiled a list of events taking place throughout Pittsburgh to help students get in the Halloween spirit.

Phantom Fall Fest at Kennywood: Every Friday, Saturday and Sunday from Sept. 22 to Oct. 9

After 6 p.m., Kennywood Park transforms into a Halloween extravaganza featuring six haunted houses and four “scare zones.” Tickets are available for purchase on Kennywood’s website, and all ages are welcome.

ScareHouse: varying hours depending on the day

ScareHouse, considered to be one of America’s best haunted houses by many national media outlets, is located within the Galleria at Pittsburgh Mills. It’s open on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays all throughout the month of October and the first week of November. It’s also open on Thursday, Oct. 26, in anticipation of Halloween. Join the talented crew of special effects artists and actors for a night of amusing terror. Tickets are available for purchase on their website, and purchasing beforehand is recommended.

Haunted Museum After Dark: Friday, Oct. 20, from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. at the Carnegie Museum of Natural History

This event features a talk from author Matt Lake and the opportunity to trick-or-treat around the museum after. Throughout the evening, attendees will learn about what creatures inspired the monsters that “haunt our dreams” and what real creatures — plants, animals and bugs — are stranger than anything one could imagine. Beverages and snacks will be available for purchase, and costumes are encouraged. Attendees must be 21 years of age or older, and preregistration is recommended.

Evil Dead The Musical: Thursday, Sept. 28 to Sunday, Oct. 22

Horror, comedy and music are combined with elements from the “cult classic” films “The Evil Dead,” “Evil Dead 2” and “Army of Darkness” to create this haunting yet hilarious musical. Put on by Pittsburgh Musical Theatre and held at the West End Canopy, this show tends to sell out quickly, so purchasing tickets in advance is recommended.

Burton Bar Halloween Speakeasy Pop-Up: Oct. 4 to Oct. 31

Held at the Pittsburgh bar Mixtape, this immersive Halloween experience is inspired by Tim Burton and features haunting decor, themed drinks and spooky guests. Tickets are available for purchase on their website, and each includes one “boozy” drink and an allotted time of 90 minutes in the bar. Important note — this venue is not wheelchair accessible and only has stairs.