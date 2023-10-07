The Panther Crawl
TOP STORIES
Junior Midfielder Guilherme Feitosa (10) dibbles the ball during Friday nights game against Virginia Tech at the Petersen Sports Complex.
Filip Mirkovic’s historic night helps No. 20 Pitt men’s soccer defeat Virginia Tech 3-1
By Alex Porter, Staff Writer • 12:45 pm
No. 7 Pitt comes back, defeats No. 11 Georgia Tech
By Matthew Scabilloni, Staff Writer • 10:48 am
Students express concern over ‘Law and Deviance’ assignment in viral videos 
By Betul Tuncer, Editor-in-Chief • October 6, 2023
Faculty Assembly addresses Plan for Pitt, health care and AI in monthly meeting
By Khushi Rai, Senior Staff Writer • October 6, 2023
Pitt women’s soccer earns 2-1 win over Duke for the first time in program history
By Sara Meyer, Staff Writer • October 6, 2023

Photos: Pitt Women’s Volleyball beats Georgia Tech 3-2

Pitt Women’s Volleyball beat Georgia Tech 3-2 in a hard fought match this Friday, Oct. 6, 2023.
By Ethan Shulman, Visual Editor
2:59 pm
S_VBvGT_ES-12
Gallery10 Photos
Ethan Shulman | Visual Editor
Junior Rachel Fairbanks (10) celebrates with teammates after winning against Georgia Tech on Friday at the Fitzgerald Field House.

About the Contributor
Ethan Shulman, Senior Staff Photographer
My name is Ethan Shulman and I am a junior Civil Engineering student. I first began my photography journey while attending summer camp as a child! Today, I love all types of photography but I love shooting sports and cultural events the most!

