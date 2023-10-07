Advertising
The Panther Crawl
October 7
Photos: Pitt Women's Volleyball beats Georgia Tech 3-2
October 7
Filip Mirkovic’s historic night helps No. 20 Pitt men’s soccer defeat Virginia Tech 3-1
October 7
No. 7 Pitt comes back, defeats No. 11 Georgia Tech
October 6
Students express concern over ‘Law and Deviance’ assignment in viral videos
October 6
‘Hard work, persistence, red glasses’: Katelyn Polantz talks about media, democracy
October 6
Faculty Assembly addresses Plan for Pitt, health care and AI in monthly meeting
October 6
Police Blotter: Sept. 26 - Oct. 3
October 6
Pitt women’s soccer earns 2-1 win over Duke for the first time in program history
October 6
Preview | Pitt volleyball gears up for two ACC matchups against No. 11 Georgia Tech and Clemson
October 6
Former Pitt football quarterback Phil Jurkovec making move to tight end
The Pitt News
Open Search Bar
Search this site
Submit Search
TOP STORIES
Filip Mirkovic’s historic night helps No. 20 Pitt men’s soccer defeat Virginia Tech 3-1
By
Alex Porter
, Staff Writer •
12:45 pm
No. 7 Pitt comes back, defeats No. 11 Georgia Tech
By
Matthew Scabilloni
, Staff Writer •
10:48 am
Students express concern over ‘Law and Deviance’ assignment in viral videos
By
Betul Tuncer
, Editor-in-Chief •
October 6, 2023
Faculty Assembly addresses Plan for Pitt, health care and AI in monthly meeting
By
Khushi Rai
, Senior Staff Writer •
October 6, 2023
Pitt women’s soccer earns 2-1 win over Duke for the first time in program history
By
Sara Meyer
, Staff Writer •
October 6, 2023
Photos: Pitt Women’s Volleyball beats Georgia Tech 3-2
Pitt Women’s Volleyball beat Georgia Tech 3-2 in a hard fought match this Friday, Oct. 6, 2023.
By
Ethan Shulman
,
Visual Editor
2:59 pm
Gallery
•
10 Photos
Ethan Shulman | Visual Editor
Junior Rachel Fairbanks (10) celebrates with teammates after winning against Georgia Tech on Friday at the Fitzgerald Field House.
About the Contributor
Ethan Shulman
, Senior Staff Photographer
My name is Ethan Shulman and I am a junior Civil Engineering student. I first began my photography journey while attending summer camp as a child! Today, I love all types of photography but I love shooting sports and cultural events the most!
Close
Close Modal Window