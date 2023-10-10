The Panther Crawl
TOP STORIES
Chicken fingers at Raising Canes in Baton Rouge, Louisiana.
‘Silly’ and ‘Upsetting’: Chicken restaurants take over Forbes and Fifth
By Adrienne Cahillane, Staff Writer • October 9, 2023
Pitt receives $25 million donation to help create new musculoskeletal center
By Donata Massimiani, Assistant News Editor • October 8, 2023
Opinion | Language is a free-for-all and you should make up more words
By Thomas Riley, Opinions Editor • October 8, 2023
Opinion | ‘Girl dinner’ is starving us of critical thinking about gender
By Livia Daggett, Contributing Editor • October 8, 2023
Pitt women’s soccer extend their three-game win streak after matchup against Wake Forest
By Sara Meyer, Staff Writer • October 8, 2023

Photos: Pitt women’s lacrosse vs Duquesne

Pitt’s lacrosse program hosted Pitt Play Day with four visiting programs at Highmark Stadium on Sunday.
By Nate Yonamine, Senior Staff Photographer
October 9, 2023
Nate Yonamine | Senior Staff Photographer
Sophomore gatekeeper Molly Cain (54) during the game against Duquesne at Highmark Stadium on Sunday.

About the Contributor
Nate Yonamine, Senior Staff Photographer
My name is Nate Yonamine and I am a junior psychology major. I love photographing performing arts, astrophotography, and sports.

The Pitt News
Email: [email protected] | [email protected]
Address: 434 William Pitt Union, Pittsburgh, Pa. 15260
Phone: 412-648-7980
Fax: 412-648-8491
