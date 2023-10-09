The Panther Crawl
The University of Pittsburgh's Daily Student Newspaper

The Pitt News
The University of Pittsburgh's Daily Student Newspaper

The Pitt News
The University of Pittsburgh's Daily Student Newspaper

The Pitt News

Join our newsletter

Get Pitt and Oakland news in your inbox, three times a week.

TOP STORIES
Orland Bethel, founder of Hillandale Farms, donated $25 million to the University of Pittsburgh.
Pitt receives $25 million donation to help create new musculoskeletal center
By Donata Massimiani, Assistant News Editor • October 8, 2023
Opinion | Language is a free-for-all and you should make up more words
By Thomas Riley, Opinions Editor • October 8, 2023
Opinion | ‘Girl dinner’ is starving us of critical thinking about gender
By Livia Daggett, Contributing Editor • October 8, 2023
Pitt women’s soccer extend their three-game win streak after matchup against Wake Forest
By Sara Meyer, Staff Writer • October 8, 2023
Pitt volleyball continues dominating, sweeps Clemson for win No. 15
By Matthew Scabilloni, Staff Writer • October 8, 2023

Join our newsletter

Get Pitt and Oakland news in your inbox, three times a week.

TOP STORIES
Orland Bethel, founder of Hillandale Farms, donated $25 million to the University of Pittsburgh.
Pitt receives $25 million donation to help create new musculoskeletal center
By Donata Massimiani, Assistant News Editor • October 8, 2023
Opinion | Language is a free-for-all and you should make up more words
By Thomas Riley, Opinions Editor • October 8, 2023
Opinion | ‘Girl dinner’ is starving us of critical thinking about gender
By Livia Daggett, Contributing Editor • October 8, 2023
Pitt women’s soccer extend their three-game win streak after matchup against Wake Forest
By Sara Meyer, Staff Writer • October 8, 2023
Pitt volleyball continues dominating, sweeps Clemson for win No. 15
By Matthew Scabilloni, Staff Writer • October 8, 2023

Photos: COIN performs at 2023 Fall Fest

By Ethan Shulman and Lucas Zheng
12:03 am
295026fe-d8f7-44c9-bab9-0d53e20f0213
Gallery5 Photos
Ethan Shulman | Visual Editor
A fan makes a heart with their hands during COIN’s performance at Fall Fest at Schenley Drive on Sunday.

About the Contributors
Ethan Shulman, Senior Staff Photographer
My name is Ethan Shulman and I am a junior Civil Engineering student. I first began my photography journey while attending summer camp as a child! Today, I love all types of photography but I love shooting sports and cultural events the most!
Lucas Zheng, Senior Staff Photographer

The Pitt News
Email: [email protected] | [email protected]
Address: 434 William Pitt Union, Pittsburgh, Pa. 15260
Phone: 412-648-7980
Fax: 412-648-8491
© 2023 • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in