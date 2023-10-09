The Panther Crawl
The University of Pittsburgh's Daily Student Newspaper

The Pitt News
The University of Pittsburgh's Daily Student Newspaper

The Pitt News
The University of Pittsburgh's Daily Student Newspaper

The Pitt News

Join our newsletter

Get Pitt and Oakland news in your inbox, three times a week.

TOP STORIES
Orland Bethel, founder of Hillandale Farms, donated $25 million to the University of Pittsburgh.
Pitt receives $25 million donation to help create new musculoskeletal center
By Donata Massimiani, Assistant News Editor • October 8, 2023
Opinion | Language is a free-for-all and you should make up more words
By Thomas Riley, Opinions Editor • October 8, 2023
Opinion | ‘Girl dinner’ is starving us of critical thinking about gender
By Livia Daggett, Contributing Editor • October 8, 2023
Pitt women’s soccer extend their three-game win streak after matchup against Wake Forest
By Sara Meyer, Staff Writer • October 8, 2023
Pitt volleyball continues dominating, sweeps Clemson for win No. 15
By Matthew Scabilloni, Staff Writer • October 8, 2023

Join our newsletter

Get Pitt and Oakland news in your inbox, three times a week.

TOP STORIES
Orland Bethel, founder of Hillandale Farms, donated $25 million to the University of Pittsburgh.
Pitt receives $25 million donation to help create new musculoskeletal center
By Donata Massimiani, Assistant News Editor • October 8, 2023
Opinion | Language is a free-for-all and you should make up more words
By Thomas Riley, Opinions Editor • October 8, 2023
Opinion | ‘Girl dinner’ is starving us of critical thinking about gender
By Livia Daggett, Contributing Editor • October 8, 2023
Pitt women’s soccer extend their three-game win streak after matchup against Wake Forest
By Sara Meyer, Staff Writer • October 8, 2023
Pitt volleyball continues dominating, sweeps Clemson for win No. 15
By Matthew Scabilloni, Staff Writer • October 8, 2023

Pitt receives $25 million donation to help create new musculoskeletal center

By Donata Massimiani, Assistant News Editor
October 8, 2023
Orland+Bethel%2C+founder+of+Hillandale+Farms%2C+donated+%2425+million+to+the+University+of+Pittsburgh.
Image via PittWire/Aimee Obidzinski.
Orland Bethel, founder of Hillandale Farms, donated $25 million to the University of Pittsburgh.

A $25 million gift from the Orland Bethel Family Foundation will enable Pitt to elevate its study of musculoskeletal disorders including osteoporosis, degenerative arthritis, fragility fractures and spinal pathology. 

Pitt’s school of medicine will make an equivalent co-investment, allotting a total of $50 million to create the Orland Bethel Family Musculoskeletal Research Center (BMRC). 

Bethel, founder of Hillandale Farms — one of the United States’ largest egg producers — received treatment from UPMC’s Dr. Joon Y. Lee, an orthopedic surgeon, for debilitating spinal pain from the back to the neck. After a successful surgery, Bethel experienced restored function and motion, and hopes the BMRC will help others find similar relief. 

“My family and I are pleased to offer our support to the spectacular work of Dr. Joon Lee and the other surgeons, physicians and researchers within the department led by Dr. MaCalus V. Hogan through the creation of the Orland Bethel Family Musculoskeletal Research Center,” Bethel said in a Pitt press release. “I know how the University of Pittsburgh and UPMC changed my life and can only imagine how the lives of others — worse off than I was — will be improved thanks to the ongoing research at this new center.”

Located in the Biomedical Science Tower Complex, Pitt will place the center’s name on the entrance to the building. The BMRC is expected to open in 2024 and will provide “multi-year commitments” to support areas such as understanding molecular, genetic and biological mechanisms in spine-related diseases and developing therapies for osteoarthritis. 

In a prior gift, Bethel and his foundation created the Orland Bethel Chair in Spine Surgery at UPMC, which is held by Lee. 
About the Contributor
Donata Massimiani, Assistant News Editor

The Pitt News
Email: [email protected] | [email protected]
Address: 434 William Pitt Union, Pittsburgh, Pa. 15260
Phone: 412-648-7980
Fax: 412-648-8491
© 2023 • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in