Pitt receives $25 million donation to help create new musculoskeletal center

A $25 million gift from the Orland Bethel Family Foundation will enable Pitt to elevate its study of musculoskeletal disorders including osteoporosis, degenerative arthritis, fragility fractures and spinal pathology.

Pitt’s school of medicine will make an equivalent co-investment, allotting a total of $50 million to create the Orland Bethel Family Musculoskeletal Research Center (BMRC).

Bethel, founder of Hillandale Farms — one of the United States’ largest egg producers — received treatment from UPMC’s Dr. Joon Y. Lee, an orthopedic surgeon, for debilitating spinal pain from the back to the neck. After a successful surgery, Bethel experienced restored function and motion, and hopes the BMRC will help others find similar relief.

“My family and I are pleased to offer our support to the spectacular work of Dr. Joon Lee and the other surgeons, physicians and researchers within the department led by Dr. MaCalus V. Hogan through the creation of the Orland Bethel Family Musculoskeletal Research Center,” Bethel said in a Pitt press release. “I know how the University of Pittsburgh and UPMC changed my life and can only imagine how the lives of others — worse off than I was — will be improved thanks to the ongoing research at this new center.”

Located in the Biomedical Science Tower Complex, Pitt will place the center’s name on the entrance to the building. The BMRC is expected to open in 2024 and will provide “multi-year commitments” to support areas such as understanding molecular, genetic and biological mechanisms in spine-related diseases and developing therapies for osteoarthritis.

In a prior gift, Bethel and his foundation created the Orland Bethel Chair in Spine Surgery at UPMC, which is held by Lee.