Video: Why this Columbus Statue hasn’t been removed yet

Multimedia Editor Pat Cavanagh talks about the removal of the Christopher Columbus statue located in Pittsburgh’s Schenley Park and the ongoing legal battle keeping it there.
By Patrick Cavanagh, Multimedia Editor
October 9, 2023
Patrick Cavanagh, Staff Photographer

