Offbeat | ÜP Editorial: Creating “a dream realm”

As Creative Director and Founder of ÜP Editorial, Hannah Beil has plenty to do.

Hailing from the surprisingly quaint Quakertown, Pennsylvania, the twenty-one-year-old has always had big-city dreams, an eye for styling and an infatuation with couture — you can tell just by stalking her Instagram.

Junior student and a hopeful triple-major, Beil impressively balances her passions for marketing, supply chains and business information systems with her adoration for fashion, lifestyle and culture.

If Beil is known for anything, it’s her drive. “I am consistently building myself with my experiences,” she shares on her LinkedIn. “With my personal business, I hold an overwhelming amount of appreciation for each step.”

Just by following Beil’s work, it’s blatantly evident that the devil is in the details for her — in the best way possible. Her meticulous attention to little details and her deep-found consideration for every part of the process showcase Beil’s dedication to her work.

Three years ago, Beil’s brainchild came to fruition — ÜP Editorial.

“Introducing a long-awaited dream of mine,” Beil gushed on her personal account in October 2020. “I style, photograph, interview, write, coordinate the schedule, manage the social media accounts and run the official website for my editorial.”

ÜP operates as a digital magazine and online blog, where Beil publishes articles ranging the whole gamut, including Loewe’s Spring Summer 2024 Collection, Salma Hayek’s Secret to Wellbeing, VS’s Brand Revamp at NYFW and more.

ÜP, as a company, operates by the motto, “get to deeply know others” in the self-proclaimed “Dream Realm.” Beil achieves this mantra via monthly-released editions of the magazine, hosting intimate interviews and sharing stunning snapshots of her hand-picked models.

Her past editions have boasted fellow Pitt students like Jenna Samman, Kate McKay and Joe Van Der Sar.

Further, the ÜP Instagram account keeps followers updated on all the magazine and blog activities, with riveting caption snippets and sneak-peek photos.

Today, Beil has launched her third-anniversary issue, “On Our Conscious.” With over thirty-six cover stars to date, Beil’s legitimacy in the editorial space is no question.

“Every stitch of appreciation and love is my fuel; thank you deeply,” Beil expresses to her devout followers.

From beginning to end, Beil is everything from visionary to executor. In the future, Beil hopes to “develop a clothing brand that encapsulates the mission for the ‘Dream Realm’ to be our reality.”

I can’t wait to see where the beautiful Hannah Beil and ÜP go.