TOP STORIES
A van sits outside the Cathedral of Learning advertising free condoms and Plan B.
Cruising around Pittsburgh: Autonomous Body Shop van promotes reproductive health
By Adrienne Cahillane, Staff Writer • 1:40 am
Meet the nominees running for Spirit of Pitt
By Spencer Levering and Jack Troy 12:28 am
‘Fall in love with the music’: Lana Del Rey dazzles audience at her first Pittsburgh area concert
By Carissa Canzona, Staff Writer • October 9, 2023
Pitt student chronicles Pittsburgh’s musical legacy in documentary ‘The Scene Will Never Die’
By Ore Fawole, Staff Writer • October 9, 2023
‘Silly’ and ‘Upsetting’: Chicken restaurants take over Forbes and Fifth
By Adrienne Cahillane, Staff Writer • October 9, 2023

Panthers on Politics | Pitt’s Student Government Board

Panthers on Politics hosts welcome Student Government Board members to discuss what SGB does, their initiatives and what motivates them to provide leadership on campus.
By Julia Smeltzer, Digital Manager
October 9, 2023

Jiri Palayekar | Staff Illustrator

Panthers on Politics hosts Ruby Scupp, Josie Cantelmo and Claire Gatz welcome three members of SGB —- Ryan Young (President), Michelle Jaena Lerma (Chief of Staff) and Isabel Lam (former VP of Operations) to discuss all things revolving around student government.

The members discussed their motivation to get involved on campus, an overall explanation of what SGB does and certain initiatives they are taking to provide leadership for students on campus. 

This podcast is available on Spotify and Apple Podcasts.

Audio edited by Julia Smeltzer.

Music by BoDLeasons from Pixabay.
About the Contributor
Julia Smeltzer, Digital Manager
I'm Julia, a Senior majoring in Media and Professional Communications with a certificate in Digital Media and Professional Writing. This is my 4th  year working for The Pitt News and I hope to pursue a career in Journalism or Marketing!

