Panthers on Politics | Pitt’s Student Government Board

Panthers on Politics hosts Ruby Scupp, Josie Cantelmo and Claire Gatz welcome three members of SGB —- Ryan Young (President), Michelle Jaena Lerma (Chief of Staff) and Isabel Lam (former VP of Operations) to discuss all things revolving around student government.

The members discussed their motivation to get involved on campus, an overall explanation of what SGB does and certain initiatives they are taking to provide leadership for students on campus.

This podcast is available on Spotify and Apple Podcasts.

Audio edited by Julia Smeltzer.

Music by BoDLeasons from Pixabay.