The Panther Crawl
October 18
‘Hidden gems’: EAT@Pitt works to showcase local, immigrant-owned restaurants
October 18
Student Government Board introduces new resolution in support of faculty union
October 17
Opinion | My favorite boba places in Oakland
October 17
Photos: Pitt defeats Duquesne 2-0
October 17
From tacos to cookies: A run-down of on-campus dining options
October 17
Scholars discuss Israel, Palestine history and ways to talk about the conflict
October 17
Students, faculty with disabilities condemn closure of Pitt’s COVID-19 office
October 16
Column | Respect the Riverhounds
October 16
‘A little Japan in Pittsburgh’: Japanese Student Association celebrates Bunkasai cultural festival
October 16
Takeaways | Pitt volleyball faces up-and-down weekend
The Pitt News
The Pitt News
News
Opinions
Sports
Culture
Blogs
Visual
About
Join The Pitt News
Donate
Classifieds
Housing Guide
2021 Grad Guide
More
The Pitt News
Open Search Bar
Search this site
Submit Search
TOP STORIES
Student Government Board introduces new resolution in support of faculty union
By
Adrienne Cahillane
, Senior Staff Writer •
12:03 am
Opinion | My favorite boba places in Oakland
By
Kelly Xiong
, Senior Staff Columnist •
October 17, 2023
From tacos to cookies: A run-down of on-campus dining options
By
Patrick Diana
, Staff Writer •
October 17, 2023
Scholars discuss Israel, Palestine history and ways to talk about the conflict
By
Khushi Rai
, Senior Staff Writer •
October 17, 2023
Students, faculty with disabilities condemn closure of Pitt’s COVID-19 office
By
Bella Markovitz
, Senior Staff Writer •
October 17, 2023
TOP STORIES
Photos: Pitt defeats Duquesne 2-0
The Pitt Panthers defeated the Duquesne Dukes 2-0 Tuesday night at the Petersen Sports Complex.
By
Alex Jurkuta
,
Staff Photographer
October 17, 2023
Gallery
•
7 Photos
Alex Jurkuta | Staff Photographer
Sophomore goalkeeper Cabral Carter (0) waves to fans before Tuesday night’s match against Duquesne at the Petersen Sports Complex.
