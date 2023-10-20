The Panther Crawl
TOP STORIES
Pitt’s volleyball team celebrates a score during the game against Virginia at the Fitzgerald Field House on Wednesday night.
No. 7 Pitt volleyball gets another ACC win, beats Virginia 3-0
By Matthew Scabilloni, Staff Writer • October 18, 2023
Takeaways | Pitt men’s basketball showcases talent in open practice, first-year guards display confidence
By Jermaine Sykes, Assistant Sports Editor • October 18, 2023
Pitt study researches impacts on reproductive health post overturning of Roe v. Wade
By Abby Lipold, Staff Writer • October 18, 2023
The Pitt News Sports Desk lists their favorite restaurants to eat at when watching Pitt football games
By The Pitt News Staff October 18, 2023
Opinion | Eating on campus is difficult for students with dietary restrictions
By Emily O'Neil, Senior Staff Columnist • October 18, 2023

Photos: Pitt Volleyball beats Virginia 3-0

No. 7 Pitt (17-3, ACC 8-1) started their week with a strong win over Virginia (8-11, ACC 1-8) as they swept the Cavaliers 3-0, continuing their strong start in ACC play and giving head coach Dan Fisher win No. 275 with the Panthers.
By Alex Jurkuta, Staff Photographer
October 19, 2023
Alex Jurkuta | Staff Photographer
Pitt’s volleyball team celebrates a score during the game against Virginia at the Fitzgerald Field House on Wednesday night.

The Pitt News
Email: [email protected] | [email protected]
Address: 434 William Pitt Union, Pittsburgh, Pa. 15260
Phone: 412-648-7980
Fax: 412-648-8491
