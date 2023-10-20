Advertising
Photos: Pitt Volleyball beats Virginia 3-0
No. 7 Pitt (17-3, ACC 8-1) started their week with a strong win over Virginia (8-11, ACC 1-8) as they swept the Cavaliers 3-0, continuing their strong start in ACC play and giving head coach Dan Fisher win No. 275 with the Panthers.
By
Alex Jurkuta
,
Staff Photographer
October 19, 2023
Gallery
•
5 Photos
Alex Jurkuta | Staff Photographer
Pitt’s volleyball team celebrates a score during the game against Virginia at the Fitzgerald Field House on Wednesday night.
