TOP STORIES
“A Haunting in Venice” poster.
Review | ‘A Haunting in Venice’ is a visual extravaganza but a narrative embarrassment
By Nada Abdulaziz, Staff Writer • 9:25 am
Pitt baseball looks ahead to 2024 season during fall exhibition games
By Tommy O'Connor, Staff Writer • 9:24 am
Editorial | Don’t let yourself fall prey to misinformation in the midst of global conflicts
By The Pitt News Editorial Board 7:30 am
Pittsburgh Architecture Week spotlights iconic Oakland buildings
By Andrew McLaughlin, Staff Writer • 2:36 am
Opinion | Horse Jumper of Love is an underrated band
By Irene Moran, Staff Columnist • 1:30 am

Panthers on Politics | Upcoming 2023 Election

Panthers on Politics hosts a conversation with a member of Pitt Votes and intern at Civic Influencers, Olivia Pinocci-Wrightsman, about important details regarding the upcoming 2023 election.
By Julia Smeltzer, Digital Manager
10:08 am
Jiri Palayekar | Staff Illustrator

Panthers on Politics hosts Ruby Scupp, Josie Cantelmo and Claire Gatz sit down with Olivia Pinocci-Wrightsman, a member of Pitt Votes and intern at Civic Influencers, to discuss important details regarding the upcoming election. They discuss where students can vote on campus, how to register to vote and how to complete a mail-in ballot. 

Scupp, Cantelmo and Gatz then introduce the election candidates students will see on their Pennsylvania ballots.

This podcast is available on Spotify and Apple Podcasts.

Audio edited by Julia Smeltzer

Music by BoDLeasons from Pixabay.
