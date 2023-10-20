Panthers on Politics | Upcoming 2023 Election

Panthers on Politics hosts Ruby Scupp, Josie Cantelmo and Claire Gatz sit down with Olivia Pinocci-Wrightsman, a member of Pitt Votes and intern at Civic Influencers, to discuss important details regarding the upcoming election. They discuss where students can vote on campus, how to register to vote and how to complete a mail-in ballot.

Scupp, Cantelmo and Gatz then introduce the election candidates students will see on their Pennsylvania ballots.

Audio edited by Julia Smeltzer

Music by BoDLeasons from Pixabay.