The Panther Crawl
The University of Pittsburgh's Daily Student Newspaper

The Pitt News
The University of Pittsburgh's Daily Student Newspaper

The Pitt News
The University of Pittsburgh's Daily Student Newspaper

The Pitt News

Join our newsletter

Get Pitt and Oakland news in your inbox, three times a week.

TOP STORIES
Cathedral of Learning and the William Pitt Union.
Project RISHI brings support to communities in India
By Abby Lipold, Staff Writer • 9:37 am
Pitt staff take paid time off to volunteer
By Jack Troy, Senior Staff Writer • 8:40 am
Opinion | Rewriting history serves no one
By Sofia Uriagereka-Herburger, Senior Staff Columnist • 2:47 am
Opinion | It’s not easy being no. 1
By Jameson Keebler, Senior Staff Columnist • 2:39 am
Takeaways | Pitt football found its quarterback, inconsistent rules sided against the Panthers
By Ari Meyer, Staff Writer • 12:37 am

Join our newsletter

Get Pitt and Oakland news in your inbox, three times a week.

TOP STORIES
Cathedral of Learning and the William Pitt Union.
Project RISHI brings support to communities in India
By Abby Lipold, Staff Writer • 9:37 am
Pitt staff take paid time off to volunteer
By Jack Troy, Senior Staff Writer • 8:40 am
Opinion | Rewriting history serves no one
By Sofia Uriagereka-Herburger, Senior Staff Columnist • 2:47 am
Opinion | It’s not easy being no. 1
By Jameson Keebler, Senior Staff Columnist • 2:39 am
Takeaways | Pitt football found its quarterback, inconsistent rules sided against the Panthers
By Ari Meyer, Staff Writer • 12:37 am

Photos: Pitt men’s soccer vs Duke on Oct. 21

Pitt men’s soccer team battled No. 9 Duke to a 0-0 draw at Ambrose Urbanic Field on Saturday.
By Liam Sullivan, Staff Photographer
12:28 am
Pitt+v+Duke-9
Gallery5 Photos
Liam Sullivan | Staff Photographer
Third-year defender Mateo Maillefaud (12) guards Duke forward Bull Jorgensen (8) during the match at the Ambrose Urbanic Field on Saturday.

The Pitt News
Email: [email protected] | [email protected]
Address: 434 William Pitt Union, Pittsburgh, Pa. 15260
Phone: 412-648-7980
Fax: 412-648-8491
© 2023 • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in