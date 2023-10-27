The Panther Crawl
Police Blotter: Oct. 18 – Oct. 24

By News Editors
1:44 am
TPN File Photo

Wednesday, October 18

Pitt police issued a citation of a violation of a City ordinance for possessing or smoking marijuana in public on Fifth Avenue and Meyran Avenue. 

Thursday, October 19

Pitt police reported nothing in the crime log. 

Friday, October 20

Pitt police assisted City police with a hit and run at Frazier Street and Ward Street. 

Pitt police reported a harassment by communication at the Public Safety Building. Investigation pending.

Pitt police assisted City of Cincinnati police with a fraud report at the College Garden Apartments. 

Pitt police reported a harassment by communication at the Public Safety Building. Investigation pending. 

Pitt police issued a warrant arrest at the Falk Clinic. 

Saturday, October 21

Pitt police reported a theft of laundry in the Litchfield Towers Lobby. Investigation pending. 

Sunday, October 22

Pitt police issued a summons arrest for false identification to law enforcement. 

Campus security authorities reported a liquor law violation and issued one conduct referral at Panther Hall. 

Monday, October 23

Pitt police issued one citation arrest for a defiant trespass at Lawrence Hall. 

Pitt police reported a theft of laundry in the Litchfield Towers Lobby. Investigation pending. 

Pitt police assisted City police with an investigation regarding a stolen vehicle at the Public Safety Building. 

Tuesday, October 24

Pitt police assisted City police with a theft from a motor vehicle. 

Pitt police reported a theft from a motor vehicle at the Public Safety Building.
