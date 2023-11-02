A+guide+to+the+2023+PA+General+Election

Allegheny County voters will have the opportunity to cast their ballots for various offices in the city, county and state on Nov. 7. Some voters may feel overwhelmed by the intricacies of the general election, so here’s a guide for the different candidates and races voters can choose on their ballots in November.

Allegheny County Controller

Corey O’Connor (D, Incumbent)

With one year of experience as AC Controller, O’Connor has focused on auditing operations at the Allegheny County Jail and crafted the City of Pittsburgh’s Paid Sick Days Act. He also developed an incentive program that rewards small businesses that increase their minimum wage.

Bob Howard (R)

Howard, who previously worked as a controller for PPG Industries, is campaigning on a platform that emphasizes auditing county jail operations, addressing homelessness and refurbishing the Pittsburgh Regional Transit Authority in response to the impact left by the COVID-19 pandemic.

AC Council District 10

Carl Redwood (I)

Redwood, a community activist, has made affordable housing and clean water the central issues of his campaign.

DeWitt Walton (D, Incumbent)

Serving as a two-term incumbent, Walton’s campaign focuses on affordable housing, child welfare and public safety.

AC District Attorney (DA)

Stephen Zappala (R, Incumbent)

A long-standing incumbent, Zappala has held the position of Allegheny County DA since 1998. If elected, this will be Zappala’s seventh term, and he announced his affiliation with the “Forward Party” in August.

Matt Dugan (D)

Dugan’s campaign centers on ensuring fair and just outcomes in the courtroom, with a specific focus on marginalized members of the community.

AC Executive

Sara Innamorato (D)

Innamorato, who previously served as the vice-chair of the AC Delegation, has prioritized issues such as affordable housing, environmental health and building a “strong equitable economy” throughout her campaign.

Joseph Rockey (R)

Rockey, a retired chief risks officer at PNC Financial Services, has plans to create a “vibrant” economy in Allegheny County by creating more jobs.

AC Treasurer

Erica Brusselars (D)

Brusselars’ campaign centers on modernizing the treasurer’s duties and increasing transparency in tax collection.

Herb Ohliger (R)

Ohliger is the current Chartiers Valley school director and chairs the gun advocacy group “Firearm Owners Against Crime.” He plans to promote transparency in the treasury office.

AC Court of Common Pleas

Anthony DeLuca (R)

DeLuca, a former Assistant Attorney General, has demonstrated a commitment to representing individuals with mental illness, working-class people and labor causes through his 25 years practicing law.

Patrick Sweeney (D)

Sweeney, a long-standing public defender, has judicial values that include reducing jail overcrowding and raising juror compensation.

PA Supreme Court

Carolyn Carluccio (R)

Carluccio, as a judge on the CCP, presided over family, criminal, civil and juvenile cases. She is endorsed by the PA Pro-Life Federation, which opposes abortion.

Daniel McCaffery (D)

Elected to the PA Superior Court in 2019, McCaffery has openly disapproved of the overturn of abortion rights and the end of affirmative action in the past year. McCaffery holds endorsements from Planned Parenthood Action and Reproductive Freedom For All.

PA Commonwealth Court

Matt Wolf (D)

Wolf, a judge on the Municipal Court since 2018, has worked on tenant protections in Philadelphia. He has spoken about his support of abortion rights and is endorsed by Planned Parenthood. He opposes judicial activism.

Megan Martin (R)

Martin, who has served as a judicial law clerk in the administration of several governors, has called herself a “strict constitutionalist.” She supported the overturn of Roe v. Wade in a survey given by PA Family Council.

PA Superior Court

Jill Beck (D)

Beck stated that she would focus on LGBTQ+ rights, veterans, victims of domestic violence and wage theft. She also has shown interest in improving affordable housing and supporting low-income criminal defendants.

Timika Lane (D)

Lane, who has served as a CCP judge since 2013, advocates for a judicial philosophy that requires treating everyone with dignity and respect, regardless of their race, gender, orientation, religion, nationality and beliefs.

Maria Battista (R)

Battista, who has over 15 years of legal experience, plans to use her legal and educational background to establish an “efficient, accountable and transparent” office.

Harry Smail (R)

During his time on the CCP, Smail ruled in favor of energy exploration and land use in his county.

Superior Court Retention

In this retention election, voters will be asked to re-approve 10-year terms for two judges on the superior court:

Judge Vic Stabile (R) — Elected in 2013, seeking a second term.

President Judge Jack Panella (D) — Elected in 2003, seeking a third term.

County Council Salary Amendment

A “yes” vote supports providing AC Council members with an annual salary of $10,939 rather than per-meeting stipends that can add up to the same amount.

Unopposed Races

The following races’ candidates are running unopposed.