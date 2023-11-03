No. 5 Pitt falls to No. 1 Florida State in the ACC semifinals

For the first time in program history, No. 5 Pitt (14-5-1, 6-3-1 ACC) played in the semifinals of the ACC Championship Thursday evening against No. 1 Florida State (15-0-1, 10-0-1 ACC).

The last time the Panthers faced the Seminoles, Pitt fought hard but ultimately fell short, 3-2. On Thursday, the Panthers played persistent defense for the majority of the game, but the Seminoles took the match after they scored two shots late in the second half. The Panthers couldn’t answer, and the Seminoles won 2-0.

The Seminoles came out of the gate with three shots in the first six minutes of the match and won the possession percentage in the first half. As a result, the Panthers spent most of their time on defense and waited for their opportunity to shoot.

In the 18th minute, Florida State had their closest opportunity for a goal in the first half. After Pitt senior midfielder Chloe Minas committed a foul, the Seminoles got possession and took the ball down the right wing. Seminole senior midfielder Onyi Echegini launched her shot and it whipped off the crossbar. Echegini had a shot on goal one minute later, but Pitt sophomore goalkeeper Ellie Breech tipped the ball for her second save of the game.

The Seminoles made another close shot when Florida State first-year forward Jordynn Dudley found herself face-to-face with Breech. Dudley got past Breech’s block but missed the shot outside the right post. This was the Seminoles’ ninth shot of the match to the Panthers’ one.

Pitt went into the locker rooms with a scoreless match. At the half, the Panthers only had two shots to Florida States’ ten. Although Pitt’s attack was dormant for the first half of the match its persistent defense showed how patient Pitt was willing to play.

The Seminoles came out in the second half very similar to the first, with a shot from Dudley in the first three minutes of play. However, Pitt created some opportunities of its own shortly after.

In the 48th minute, Pitt crossed the ball to fifth-year forward Amanda West right in front of the goal. West came up short and couldn’t take the shot. In the 51st minute, Landy Mertz had a shot on goal but Florida State senior goalkeeper Cristina Roque made the save.

In the 59th minute, first-year midfielder Deborah Aboidun drew a foul and got the Panthers a free kick. Junior midfielder Ellie Coffield launched the ball and it rebounded off of the left post. Abiodun nearly got the rebound but missed off of her right foot. This was the closest shot Pitt had at breaking the scoreless tie in the second half. Despite Pitt’s growing opportunities in the second half, Florida State still outshot Pitt six to three by the 68th minute.

In the 70th minute, the Seminoles capitalized on their opportunities when the team took their 17th shot. Dudley faced Breech one-on-one once again in the box but this time Dudley knocked it in the back of the net, breaking the scoreless tie.

Four minutes later Florida State doubled their lead. Seminole senior forward Beata Olsson headed the ball into the net after Florida State received a corner kick.

In the 76th minute, Dudley went down due to a knee injury. The Seminole scorer was taken out for the rest of the match.

The Panthers showed their best offense in the last ten minutes of the match. They took four out of their eight shots between the 81st and 84th minutes. In the 81st minute, Pitt junior forward Sarah Schupansky passed the ball to Pitt junior forward Samiah Phiri who was in the box. Phiri took the shot but missed the mark. Coffield launched a shot in the 83rd minute but missed outside the right post as well.

The match reached the 90th minute and the Panthers’ regular season play came to an end.

The Panthers fell short of becoming 2023 ACC champions but will return to the pitch for post-season play in the NCAA tournament.