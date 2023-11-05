The Panther Crawl
TOP STORIES
FSU redshirt junior wide receiver Ja’Khi Douglas (0) protects the football while being tackled by a Pitt player during Saturday afternoons game at Acrisure Stadium.
Pitt football can’t complete upset, falls to No. 4 Florida State 24-7
By Brian Sherry, Sports Editor • November 4, 2023
Photos: FSU defeats Pitt football 24-7
By Ethan Shulman and Pamela Smith November 4, 2023
Preview | Struggling Pitt football prepares for a matchup against juggernaut No. 4 Florida State
By Ben Pisano, Staff Writer • November 4, 2023
Takeaways | Pitt basketball handles Pitt-Johnstown, comes away with lessons learned
By Thomas O'Connor , Staff Writer • November 4, 2023
No. 5 Pitt falls to No. 1 Florida State in the ACC semifinals
By Sara Meyer, Staff Writer • November 3, 2023

Join our newsletter

Get Pitt and Oakland news in your inbox, three times a week.

Photos: FSU defeats Pitt football 24-7

By Ethan Shulman and Pamela Smith
November 4, 2023

The Florida State Seminoles defeated the Pitt Panthers 24-7 at Acrisure Stadium Saturday evening.

S_FBvFSU_ES_8
Gallery10 Photos
Ethan Shulman | Visual Editor
FSU redshirt junior wide receiver Ja’Khi Douglas (0) protects the football while being tackled by a Pitt player during Saturday afternoon's game at Acrisure Stadium.

About the Contributors
Ethan Shulman, Visual Editor
My name is Ethan Shulman and I am a junior Civil Engineering student. I first began my photography journey while attending summer camp as a child! Today, I love all types of photography but I love shooting sports and cultural events the most!
Pamela Smith, Managing Editor
Hello! My name is Pam and I am the managing editor of The Pitt News. For the last two years I was the visual editor; this is my fourth and final year with TPN. I am a senior English Writing and History/Philosophy of Science double major. I love photographing sports, cultural events and portraits, and sometimes I write news stories.

