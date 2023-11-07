The Panther Crawl
Shabbat table display set up to honor hostages in Gaza

By Adrienne Cahillane, Senior Staff Writer
12:03 am
Ethan Shulman | Visual Editor
A “kidnapped” poster for a young baby sits at the head of a staged shabbat table in Schenley Plaza this weekend to raise awareness for the Israeli hostage crisis in Gaza.

Over the weekend, the Jewish Federation of Greater Pittsburgh set up empty Shabbat tables in Schenley Plaza to honor the estimated 240 victims held captive in Gaza

Each place setting, adorned with blue tablecloths and napkins, had a poster honoring a hostage on the back of the chair. The display stayed up in Schenley Plaza from 11:30 a.m. on Friday, Nov. 3 to 6:30 p.m. on Saturday Nov. 4.

The tent in Schenley Plaza is filled with rows of staged Shabbat tables this weekend to raise awareness for the Israeli hostage crisis in Gaza. (Ethan Shulman | Visual Editor)

The 240 hostages were taken after the militant group Hamas, which is designated as a terrorist organization by Israel and the U.S., attacked a music festival and neighborhood just outside of Gaza in Israel. The attack resulted in the death of 1,400 Israelis, mostly civilians. Since then, the Israeli government has declared war in Gaza, which has resulted in the death of over 10,000 Palestinians, mostly civilians. 

Community members and passersby could visit the display over the weekend and learn about each hostage through the posters.

A small table draped in an Israeli flag invites community members to write notes to support Israeli hostages in Gaza as a part of a staged display this weekend in Schenley Plaza. (Ethan Shulman | Visual Editor)

Kari Exler, assistant director of Pitt’s Hillel JUC, told the Pittsburgh Jewish Chronicle that since the display was up during Pitt’s family weekend, they “really encouraged” families to stop by and see it. 

“We want people to also have a visual opportunity to see and really feel how many people that is,” Exler said. 

Rows of empty chairs labeled with kidnapped posters make up a staged Shabbat display in Schenley Plaza this weekend to raise awareness for the Israeli hostage crisis in Gaza. (Ethan Shulman | Visual Editor)

Ella Schreiner, a senior political science major, thought the demonstration put the issue into perspective. 

“People see this massive space full of tables and chairs, and I think it allows them to understand the amount of people being held right now,” Schreiner said. “I think this brings in emotion and shows solidarity that needs to be given to these people.” 
Adrienne Cahillane, Senior Staff Writer

