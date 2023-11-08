SGB discusses Experience Pitt, Hillman construction

Student Government Board discussed the Experience Pitt platform, Hillman construction and their discussion with the senior leadership team during their weekly meeting on Tuesday.

Vice President of Operations Sarah Siddiqui said Experience Pitt is set to launch for the spring semester.

“We’re really excited to announce that Experience Pitt will be up and running at the beginning of the spring semester,” Siddiqui said. “This means we are going to have a more streamlined process and a better platform for allocations requests.”

Academic Affairs Chair Grace Bohl announced that Hillman Library construction is set to finish at the end of 2024.

“Earlier today I attended the student library advisory board,” Bohl said. “Some updates on Hillman construction — it’s now expected to finish at the end of 2024. Right now they are renovating the ground floor, expanding the IT lab, a media lab, two 100-person classrooms and more study space.”

SGB also attended a meeting with the senior leadership and discussed a variety of different concerns.

“The board attended a senior leadership meeting last Thursday,” Siddiqui said. “These meetings essentially give us an opportunity to discuss student concerns with senior admin and of course a big priority for us is to advocate for students.”

Board Member Katie Emmert said she advocated for affordable housing at the senior leadership meeting.

“Some takeaways from that meeting is that the admin promised to expand the number of beds and number of apartments, on and off campus,” Emmert said. “Something else we are working on is a report called Renter’s First Committee Comprehensive Statement on Development and Housing in Oakland. That will be a paper of what students want to see when development happens in Oakland.”

Allocations:

Tedx at Pitt requested $2,400 for letters for presentations. The board approved this request in full.

Pakistani Student Association requested $1,186.65 to host an event on campus. The board approved this request in full.

Catholic Newman requested $2,072 to attend a conference. The board postponed this request.