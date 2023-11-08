The Panther Crawl
The University of Pittsburgh's Daily Student Newspaper

The Pitt News
The University of Pittsburgh's Daily Student Newspaper

The Pitt News
The University of Pittsburgh's Daily Student Newspaper

The Pitt News

Join our newsletter

Get Pitt and Oakland news in your inbox, three times a week.

TOP STORIES
Signs direct voters to the polling station inside the William Pitt Union on Tuesday morning.
2023 PA election results
By Ryleigh Lord, News Editor • 12:39 am
SGB discusses Experience Pitt, Hillman construction
By Adrienne Cahillane, Senior Staff Writer • 12:37 am
Opinion | AI music is opening Pandora’s box
By Patrick Swain, Contributing Editor • 12:34 am
Feature | Pitt gymnastics navigates major changes in new season
By Lily Peters, Staff Writer • November 7, 2023
‘The Wiz’ takes audiences on a soulful journey at the Benedum Center
By Nada Abdulaziz, Senior Staff Writer • November 7, 2023

Join our newsletter

Get Pitt and Oakland news in your inbox, three times a week.

TOP STORIES
Signs direct voters to the polling station inside the William Pitt Union on Tuesday morning.
2023 PA election results
By Ryleigh Lord, News Editor • 12:39 am
SGB discusses Experience Pitt, Hillman construction
By Adrienne Cahillane, Senior Staff Writer • 12:37 am
Opinion | AI music is opening Pandora’s box
By Patrick Swain, Contributing Editor • 12:34 am
Feature | Pitt gymnastics navigates major changes in new season
By Lily Peters, Staff Writer • November 7, 2023
‘The Wiz’ takes audiences on a soulful journey at the Benedum Center
By Nada Abdulaziz, Senior Staff Writer • November 7, 2023

2023 PA election results

By Ryleigh Lord, News Editor
12:39 am
Signs+direct+voters+to+the+polling+station+inside+the+William+Pitt+Union+on+Tuesday+morning.+
Alex Jurkuta | Staff Photographer
Signs direct voters to the polling station inside the William Pitt Union on Tuesday morning.

Pennsylvania citizens voted on Tuesday in multiple county- and state-wide elections, including Allegheny County Controller and seats on the PA Supreme Court. These are the results at the time of reporting.

AC Controller 

Incumbent Corey O’Connor retained his position as AC Controller over Republican challenger Bob Howard. With 93% of precincts reporting, O’Connor won with 67% of the votes compared to Howard’s 33%. 

AC Council District 10

Two-term incumbent DeWitt Walton defeated Independent Carl Redwood for District 10’s council seat. Walton collected 62.55% of the votes while Redwood collected 37.45% 

AC District Attorney (DA)

Incumbent Republican nominee Stephen Zappala won his seventh consecutive term as District Attorney with 51.6% of the votes. Democratic candidate Matt Dugan was narrowly defeated, collecting 48.4% of the votes. 

AC Executive 

Democratic candidate Sara Innamorato won the Allegheny County Executive race with about 52% of the votes. 

Innamorato, who was the vice chair of the Allegheny County Delegation, is the first woman elected to the position. She beat Republican candidate Joseph Rockey, a former chief risk officer at PNC Financial Services. 

AC Treasurer

Democratic candidate Erica Brusselars won the Allegheny County Treasurer’s seat. Brusselars took home 62.44% of the vote over Republican challenger Herb Ohliger, who received 37.56% of the vote with 86% of precincts reporting.

AC Court of Common Pleas 

Democrat Patrick Sweeney, a longtime public defender, won the race with around 60% of the votes and 86% of precincts reporting. He defeated Republican and former Assistant Attorney General Anthony DeLuca. 

PA Supreme Court 

Democrat Daniel McCaffery won the PA Supreme Court seat, defeating Republican Carolyn Carluccio. McCaffrey took 52.8% of the votes and Carluccio took 47.2% with 93% of precincts reporting. 

PA Commonwealth Court 

Matt Wolf, the Democratic candidate for Commonwealth Court, beat Republican candidate Megan Martin by a margin of 53% to 47% of votes. 

PA Superior Court 

Democrat Jill Beck won a seat on the Superior Court with 27.9% of the votes. One more candidate will win this race, with Democrat Timika Lane currently in second place and Republicans Maria Battista and Harry Smail in third and fourth.
About the Contributor
Ryleigh Lord, Assistant News Editor
Ryleigh Lord is a News Editor at The Pitt News. A lifelong Eagles fan and Philadelphia native currently living in Steelers country, she is a junior History and English Writing (nonfiction) double major with an Irish minor. She also contributes to the opinions desk, mostly to talk about the shows and movies she loves. You can contact her at [email protected]

The Pitt News
Email: [email protected] | [email protected]
Address: 434 William Pitt Union, Pittsburgh, Pa. 15260
Phone: 412-648-7980
Fax: 412-648-8491
© 2023 • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in

Privacy Preference Center

Consent Management

Advertising

Created by our advertising software OpenX.

openx.com

Opt Out
Strictly Necessary Cookies, Performance Cookies, Functionality Cookies, Targeting Cookies or Advertising Cookies

Analytics

To provide The Pitt News with data for advertisers and internal analytics.

google.com

Opt Out
Preferences, Security, Processes, Advertising, Session State, Analytics