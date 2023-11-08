2023 PA election results

Pennsylvania citizens voted on Tuesday in multiple county- and state-wide elections, including Allegheny County Controller and seats on the PA Supreme Court. These are the results at the time of reporting.

AC Controller

Incumbent Corey O’Connor retained his position as AC Controller over Republican challenger Bob Howard. With 93% of precincts reporting, O’Connor won with 67% of the votes compared to Howard’s 33%.

AC Council District 10

Two-term incumbent DeWitt Walton defeated Independent Carl Redwood for District 10’s council seat. Walton collected 62.55% of the votes while Redwood collected 37.45%

AC District Attorney (DA)

Incumbent Republican nominee Stephen Zappala won his seventh consecutive term as District Attorney with 51.6% of the votes. Democratic candidate Matt Dugan was narrowly defeated, collecting 48.4% of the votes.

AC Executive

Democratic candidate Sara Innamorato won the Allegheny County Executive race with about 52% of the votes.

Innamorato, who was the vice chair of the Allegheny County Delegation, is the first woman elected to the position. She beat Republican candidate Joseph Rockey, a former chief risk officer at PNC Financial Services.

AC Treasurer

Democratic candidate Erica Brusselars won the Allegheny County Treasurer’s seat. Brusselars took home 62.44% of the vote over Republican challenger Herb Ohliger, who received 37.56% of the vote with 86% of precincts reporting.

AC Court of Common Pleas

Democrat Patrick Sweeney, a longtime public defender, won the race with around 60% of the votes and 86% of precincts reporting. He defeated Republican and former Assistant Attorney General Anthony DeLuca.

PA Supreme Court

Democrat Daniel McCaffery won the PA Supreme Court seat, defeating Republican Carolyn Carluccio. McCaffrey took 52.8% of the votes and Carluccio took 47.2% with 93% of precincts reporting.

PA Commonwealth Court

Matt Wolf, the Democratic candidate for Commonwealth Court, beat Republican candidate Megan Martin by a margin of 53% to 47% of votes.

PA Superior Court

Democrat Jill Beck won a seat on the Superior Court with 27.9% of the votes. One more candidate will win this race, with Democrat Timika Lane currently in second place and Republicans Maria Battista and Harry Smail in third and fourth.