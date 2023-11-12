The Archives | Welcome to ‘The Archives’

Maybe I found The Pitt News, or maybe The Pitt News found me. I had the gracious assistance of other staff writers, Jilly Rowan and Maya Valletta, who introduced me to this organization that is dedicated to the medium of artistry that is writing.

Splashing words across a page is one of my strengths — I have grown my methods of madness since fourth grade when my teacher told me I could be an author one day. Reconnecting with her the summer before my first year of college reminded me of where I am headed with my own magazine, ÜP. Similar revelations include post-graduation from Pitt as a marketing, supply chain and business information systems student in the undergraduate business program.

As the CEO of ÜP, I create a space for everyone to dream their most “far-fetched” or “unrealistic” dream and turn it into a timeless editorial product. Nothing sets my heart more on fire than others embracing their very own dream while supporting my own. The editorial content focuses on fashion, lifestyle, culture, beauty and travel. As the editor-in-chief, I write two weekly articles on both the day-to-day events of these five realms and occurrences or people who may not have had the spotlight they deserved. ÜP is the platform to rely on for an escape from the real world and a guide to make each consumer’s dream realm a reality. As the creative director, I produce one monthly issue at the start of the new month.

Aside from content production, I hope for each person to discover a greater understanding for their fellow humans. My cover stars are just the beginning to this wide world of friends we have here on this planet. We must wander beyond the inclination to make small-talk, and dive into our very own oceans of introspection and livelihoods. No dreams are too dreamy! The editorial content focuses on fashion, lifestyle, culture, beauty and travel. I write two weekly articles and produce monthly issues. ÜP promotes dreams, any dream.

One too many times, I have reconsidered the traditional path I took with deciding to attend a four-year university. Starting off on a wild note my first year, I semi-lived the dorm life (long story short: Pitt bought a hotel for first-years to live in during COVID). I came to terms with the fact that having two or three jobs at a time is necessary, but the commitment allowed me to form the strongest work ethic. Meanwhile, I was trying my absolute best to establish a brand new group of people to eventually label as “my people.” Approximately once a week, I will heavily debate with myself whether or not this was the “right” decision. Little did I know that attending college would lead me to meet many professionals who have advised me on entrepreneurial tips and tricks. Strangers have turned into my family — as my blood family lives on the opposite side of Pennsylvania. I now get to live out my little girl dreams of being in a new city all on my own feeling like Blaire Waldorf or Serena Van Der Woodsen from “Gossip Girl.”

Further down the line, I wish to implement my visions of owning, operating and designing a clothing line that speaks to my current motto of “a dream realm” for ÜP. Sketching, curating, sewing, reconstructing, you name it, I am a long-term do-er of it all. One thing we all have in common is our need for clothes — some may lack the attention to style compared to others, but there is always room for growth. As a people person, I want my brands to connect to all kinds of people. We are all more similar than we are different.

Returning to the previous topic of indecisiveness around this college bubble of mine, I reaffirm myself every time that without all of the decisions I have made, I would never have created ÜP, met such genuine people who want to help me as a young business woman, and never would have fell in love with a city that I grew up rooting for in football — go Lers!

As I write down my words of wisdom and spill my heart out online, I realize more and more my “why.” I write to change the world, I write to brew bravery in the pursuit of everyday life, I write to translate my never-ending thoughts into tangible gifts, I write to make speaking a little bit easier, I write to resurrect that fourth grade me who wants to make my dreams come true for her and for her fourth grade teacher. Dreams are the greatest advice you will ever receive, I like to say.

With time, I know this 21-year-old version of me will find all of her work as a creative director, founder, passionate dreamer and student of life and education, all worthwhile.

Experiences are what brainstorm the future. Let your story be one for the archives!