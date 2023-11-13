Poetry | You Know I Am Here

Tell me what I can do to help
I will always be here
You are the most important person to me
You are the person I care for the most in this world
I know I can be a bit much at times
It is only because I care for you so much
I want everything to be okay for you
I am always here to listen to you whenever need be
I know you feel like the best option
Is to shut me out when you are feeling down
But it is not the best option
I always know when something is wrong
I will never blame you
Or blame whatever you are going through
I know you might have experienced blame in the past
I would never put you down like that
Life may be rough at times
Love is rough at times as well
But as long as we have each other
We can get through those times together
So please just let me know
Whenever you are feeling down
That way I am not overly worried
About your personal wellbeing
You are the person I will always go to
When times are rough
And I can be that person
For you as well
You will be okay
I will be okay
We will both be okay
That is all that matters to me
There is no one else that I would rather be with
There is no one like you
No one will ever be like you
Not even close
I know I will get through
Because I am with you
No matter where I am for however long
I will get through with you
We are a team
I will be with you through every step of the way
I care for you like that
Because I love you
Irene likes sad poems. If you do too, you can reach out to her at [email protected]