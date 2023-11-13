The Panther Crawl
TOP STORIES
Pitt players at a game against Syracuse at Acrisure Stadium on Nov. 5, 2022.
Takeaways | Pitt football faces ugly loss against Syracuse
By Camille de Jesus, Staff Writer • 1:42 am
Opinion | Being an adult is scary — here are some tips to make it less scary
By Abigail Dobry, Staff Columnist • 1:21 am
‘It breaks down that isolation’: Teal Gallery displays art from student survivors of sexual assault
By Tanya Babbar, Staff Writer • November 12, 2023
‘Film is a catalyst for change’: Three Rivers Film Festival spotlights local and global cinema
By Sanvi Gandikota, Staff Writer • November 12, 2023
Review: 'The Marvels' is a bright light in the darkness of Marvel’s recent failures
By Ore Fawole, Staff Writer • November 12, 2023

Poetry | You Know I Am Here

By Irene Moran, Staff Columnist
1:26 am
Poetry+%7C+You+Know+I+Am+Here
Carrington Bryan | Staff Illustrator

Tell me what I can do to help

I will always be here

You are the most important person to me 

You are the person I care for the most in this world

 

I know I can be a bit much at times

It is only because I care for you so much

I want everything to be okay for you

I am always here to listen to you whenever need be

 

I know you feel like the best option

Is to shut me out when you are feeling down

But it is not the best option

I always know when something is wrong

 

I will never blame you

Or blame whatever you are going through

I know you might have experienced blame in the past

I would never put you down like that

 

Life may be rough at times

Love is rough at times as well

But as long as we have each other

We can get through those times together

 

So please just let me know

Whenever you are feeling down

That way I am not overly worried

About your personal wellbeing

 

You are the person I will always go to

When times are rough

And I can be that person

For you as well

 

You will be okay

I will be okay

We will both be okay

That is all that matters to me

 

There is no one else that I would rather be with

There is no one like you

No one will ever be like you

Not even close

 

I know I will get through

Because I am with you

No matter where I am for however long

I will get through with you

 

We are a team

I will be with you through every step of the way

I care for you like that

Because I love you

 

Irene likes sad poems. If you do too, you can reach out to her at [email protected]
About the Contributor
Irene Moran, Staff Columnist
Irene is a sophomore Psychology major with a minor in Sociology. She is from Philadelphia, PA and enjoys music, poetry, film, and much more. As a musician herself, she intends to write a lot about different bands and artists. You can reach out to Irene through 

