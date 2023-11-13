Poetry | You Know I Am Here

Tell me what I can do to help

I will always be here

You are the most important person to me

You are the person I care for the most in this world

I know I can be a bit much at times

It is only because I care for you so much

I want everything to be okay for you

I am always here to listen to you whenever need be

I know you feel like the best option

Is to shut me out when you are feeling down

But it is not the best option

I always know when something is wrong

I will never blame you

Or blame whatever you are going through

I know you might have experienced blame in the past

I would never put you down like that

Life may be rough at times

Love is rough at times as well

But as long as we have each other

We can get through those times together

So please just let me know

Whenever you are feeling down

That way I am not overly worried

About your personal wellbeing

You are the person I will always go to

When times are rough

And I can be that person

For you as well

You will be okay

I will be okay

We will both be okay

That is all that matters to me

There is no one else that I would rather be with

There is no one like you

No one will ever be like you

Not even close

I know I will get through

Because I am with you

No matter where I am for however long

I will get through with you

We are a team

I will be with you through every step of the way

I care for you like that

Because I love you

Irene likes sad poems. If you do too, you can reach out to her at [email protected]