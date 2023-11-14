The Panther Crawl
The University of Pittsburgh's Daily Student Newspaper

The Pitt News
The University of Pittsburgh's Daily Student Newspaper

The Pitt News
The University of Pittsburgh's Daily Student Newspaper

The Pitt News

Join our newsletter

Get Pitt and Oakland news in your inbox, three times a week.

TOP STORIES
Posters of Israeli hostages being held by Hamas after its attack on Israel last month on the outside wall of Amos Hall in the Schenley Quadrangle.
University addresses removal of Israeli hostage posters
By Ryleigh Lord, News Editor • 12:38 am
Preview | Panthers’ offense needs to take shots, win the turnover battle to beat Boston College on senior day
By Ari Meyer, Staff Writer • November 13, 2023
Panthers overcome adversity, defeat Florida Gulf Coast 86-74 to move to 3-0 on the season
By Jermaine Sykes, Assistant Sports Editor • November 13, 2023
Shamelessly Compiled | Influencer marketing is great — until it isn't.
By Belle O'Hara, Staff Writer • November 13, 2023
Takeaways | Pitt football faces ugly loss against Syracuse
By Camille de Jesus, Staff Writer • November 13, 2023

Join our newsletter

Get Pitt and Oakland news in your inbox, three times a week.

TOP STORIES
Posters of Israeli hostages being held by Hamas after its attack on Israel last month on the outside wall of Amos Hall in the Schenley Quadrangle.
University addresses removal of Israeli hostage posters
By Ryleigh Lord, News Editor • 12:38 am
Preview | Panthers’ offense needs to take shots, win the turnover battle to beat Boston College on senior day
By Ari Meyer, Staff Writer • November 13, 2023
Panthers overcome adversity, defeat Florida Gulf Coast 86-74 to move to 3-0 on the season
By Jermaine Sykes, Assistant Sports Editor • November 13, 2023
Shamelessly Compiled | Influencer marketing is great — until it isn't.
By Belle O'Hara, Staff Writer • November 13, 2023
Takeaways | Pitt football faces ugly loss against Syracuse
By Camille de Jesus, Staff Writer • November 13, 2023

University addresses removal of Israeli hostage posters

By Ryleigh Lord, News Editor
12:38 am
Posters+of+Israeli+hostages+being+held+by+Hamas+after+its+attack+on+Israel+last+month+on+the+outside+wall+of+Amos+Hall+in+the+Schenley+Quadrangle.
Annika Esseku | Contributing Editor
Posters of Israeli hostages being held by Hamas after its attack on Israel last month on the outside wall of Amos Hall in the Schenley Quadrangle.

In the wake of the Hamas attack in Israel on Oct. 7, people around the world have put up “missing person” posters of the hostages who are still held by Hamas, including on Pitt’s campus. In areas around campus like the Quad, University personnel have taken down the posters as they violate signage policies.In a statement from Jared Stonesifer, a University spokesperson, he said the posters are being removed because they are not permitted to be hung in the places they’ve been posted. 

“The University of Pittsburgh has a written Policy on Temporary Signage that outlines where materials may and may not be posted,” the statement said. “Signage posted outside of permitted areas will be removed.”

The recent uptick in posters for the hostages comes as the Israeli government continues their siege of Gaza in the wake of the Hamas attack. Though some reports are conflicting, Hamas took at least 200 hostages on Oct. 7, and the majority are still in Gaza. 

The University said they are aware of the delicacy of the subject matter, and they “hear and recognize the elevated concerns of our community and take those seriously. 

“The Office for Equity, Diversity and Inclusion and the Division of Student Affairs are both reaching out to various faith communities and ethnic groups — and listening to the issues that different members of our community are raising and sharing information about available resources,” Stonesifer said.

In addition to their official policies, Stonesifer also discussed the security measures the University takes in regards to recent rallies and vigils on campus. 

“The University’s Office of Public Safety and Emergency Management has been in regular contact with leaders of religious and cultural organizations to help discuss safety and security needs,” Stonesifer said. “We also maintain a security presence at all demonstrations and rallies, speak regularly with concerned parents and religious and cultural leaders to discuss our safety protocols, and coordinate with local, state and federal law enforcement.” 

The Pitt News
Email: [email protected] | [email protected]
Address: 434 William Pitt Union, Pittsburgh, Pa. 15260
Phone: 412-648-7980
Fax: 412-648-8491
© 2023 • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in

Privacy Preference Center

Consent Management

Advertising

Created by our advertising software OpenX.

openx.com

Opt Out
Strictly Necessary Cookies, Performance Cookies, Functionality Cookies, Targeting Cookies or Advertising Cookies

Analytics

To provide The Pitt News with data for advertisers and internal analytics.

google.com

Opt Out
Preferences, Security, Processes, Advertising, Session State, Analytics