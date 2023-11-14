University addresses removal of Israeli hostage posters

In the wake of the Hamas attack in Israel on Oct. 7, people around the world have put up “missing person” posters of the hostages who are still held by Hamas, including on Pitt’s campus. In areas around campus like the Quad, University personnel have taken down the posters as they violate signage policies.In a statement from Jared Stonesifer, a University spokesperson, he said the posters are being removed because they are not permitted to be hung in the places they’ve been posted.

“The University of Pittsburgh has a written Policy on Temporary Signage that outlines where materials may and may not be posted,” the statement said. “Signage posted outside of permitted areas will be removed.”

The recent uptick in posters for the hostages comes as the Israeli government continues their siege of Gaza in the wake of the Hamas attack. Though some reports are conflicting, Hamas took at least 200 hostages on Oct. 7, and the majority are still in Gaza.

The University said they are aware of the delicacy of the subject matter, and they “hear and recognize the elevated concerns of our community and take those seriously.

“The Office for Equity, Diversity and Inclusion and the Division of Student Affairs are both reaching out to various faith communities and ethnic groups — and listening to the issues that different members of our community are raising and sharing information about available resources,” Stonesifer said.

In addition to their official policies, Stonesifer also discussed the security measures the University takes in regards to recent rallies and vigils on campus.

“The University’s Office of Public Safety and Emergency Management has been in regular contact with leaders of religious and cultural organizations to help discuss safety and security needs,” Stonesifer said. “We also maintain a security presence at all demonstrations and rallies, speak regularly with concerned parents and religious and cultural leaders to discuss our safety protocols, and coordinate with local, state and federal law enforcement.”