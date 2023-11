Around 20 students and community members gathered at a rally in support of the Hong Seng Worker/Student Solidarity Campaign in front of the Cathedral of Learning on Tuesday afternoon. The rally organizers demanded the University cut ties with Nike, claiming that more than “3,330 workers at the Hong Seng Knitting factory in Thailand who sew university apparel from Nike are subjected to abuse, wage theft, and retaliation by factory management.”

