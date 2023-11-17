The Panther Crawl
TOP STORIES
Adam Kinzinger, a six-term Republican congressman and US Air Force veteran, speaks at Heinz Hall on Wednesday evening.
Former Rep. Adam Kinzinger delivers lecture at Heinz Hall
By Patrick Swain, Contributing Editor • 2:20 am
Pitt hits Board of Trustees protestors with charges, conduct hearings
By Jack Troy, Senior Staff Writer • 2:18 am
Feature | First-year phenoms: The rise of Pitt volleyball’s dynamic duo of Olivia Babcock and Torrey Stafford
By Patrick Diana, Staff Writer • 1:03 am
Preview | Pitt volleyball looks to make history in pivotal matchup against No. 4 Louisville
By Matthew Scabilloni, Staff Writer • 12:59 am
Op-Ed | Anti-Zionism is not antisemitism
By Samuel Weiner, Channah Weiner, and Alexandra Weiner 12:34 am

Police Blotter: Nov. 9 – Nov. 15

By News Editors
2:17 am
TPN File Photo

Thursday, November 9

Pitt police reported a theft of a bicycle at Posvar Hall. Investigation pending. 

Pitt police reported an incident of institutional vandalism at the Cathedral of Learning. Investigation pending. 

Friday, November 10

Pitt police assisted City police with a disturbance on the 300 block of Meyran Avenue. 

Pitt police arrested one individual for a criminal trespass at Benedum Hall. 

Saturday, November 11

Pitt police issued a citation for underage drinking at Irvis Hall. 

Pitt police issued a citation arrest for underage drinking at Nordenberg Hall. 

Campus security authorities reported a liquor law violation on the 3600 block of Forbes Avenue.

Pitt police issued individual citations for underage drinking, carrying a false identification and violating a City ordinance by publicly urinating. 

Sunday, November 12

Campus security authorities reported a liquor law violation on the 3800 block of Forbes Avenue. 

Campus security authorities reported a liquor law violation at UPMC Presbyterian Hospital. 

Pitt police assisted City police with a trespass report on Forbes Avenue and Bigelow Boulevard. 

Monday, November 13

Pitt police reported a theft of a vacuum cleaner at Delta Chi. The vacuum was located and returned. 

Pitt police assisted City police with a report regarding graffiti that was found on a traffic control box. 

Pitt police assisted City police with a harassment report on the 400 block of Semple Street. 

Pitt police assisted City police with a disorderly person on the 3800 block of Forbes Avenue. 

Tuesday, November 14

Pitt police reported a theft by deception on the 3300 block of Forbes Avenue. 

Wednesday, November 15

Pitt police reported a theft of a bicycle at Bellefield Hall. Investigation pending.

Pitt police issued a citation for violating a City ordinance by carrying an open container at the Law School. 

Pitt police reported a theft of an e-scooter at Sutherland Hall. Investigation pending. 

Pitt police issued a citation for defiant trespass at the Law School. 

