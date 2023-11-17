Police Blotter: Nov. 9 – Nov. 15

Thursday, November 9

Pitt police reported a theft of a bicycle at Posvar Hall. Investigation pending.

Pitt police reported an incident of institutional vandalism at the Cathedral of Learning. Investigation pending.

Friday, November 10

Pitt police assisted City police with a disturbance on the 300 block of Meyran Avenue.

Pitt police arrested one individual for a criminal trespass at Benedum Hall.

Saturday, November 11

Pitt police issued a citation for underage drinking at Irvis Hall.

Pitt police issued a citation arrest for underage drinking at Nordenberg Hall.

Campus security authorities reported a liquor law violation on the 3600 block of Forbes Avenue.

Pitt police issued individual citations for underage drinking, carrying a false identification and violating a City ordinance by publicly urinating.

Sunday, November 12

Campus security authorities reported a liquor law violation on the 3800 block of Forbes Avenue.

Campus security authorities reported a liquor law violation at UPMC Presbyterian Hospital.

Pitt police assisted City police with a trespass report on Forbes Avenue and Bigelow Boulevard.

Monday, November 13

Pitt police reported a theft of a vacuum cleaner at Delta Chi. The vacuum was located and returned.

Pitt police assisted City police with a report regarding graffiti that was found on a traffic control box.

Pitt police assisted City police with a harassment report on the 400 block of Semple Street.

Pitt police assisted City police with a disorderly person on the 3800 block of Forbes Avenue.

Tuesday, November 14

Pitt police reported a theft by deception on the 3300 block of Forbes Avenue.

Wednesday, November 15

Pitt police reported a theft of a bicycle at Bellefield Hall. Investigation pending.

Pitt police issued a citation for violating a City ordinance by carrying an open container at the Law School.

Pitt police reported a theft of an e-scooter at Sutherland Hall. Investigation pending.

Pitt police issued a citation for defiant trespass at the Law School.