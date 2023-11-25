Pitt volleyball sweeps Syracuse, claims share of ACC championship

Pitt volleyball (25-4, 16-2 ACC) swept Syracuse (2-26, 0-18 ACC) on the road to claim a share of the 2023 ACC championship with Florida State. This marks their second consecutive ACC championship, and their fifth in the last seven years.

The Panthers dominated the Orange throughout, out-killing them 42-7. At the service line, the Panthers recorded seven aces to the Orange’s zero.

First-year outside hitter Torrey Stafford and first-year right-side hitter Olivia Babcock led the Panthers in kills with nine each. Babcock added five aces.

The Panthers won set one 25-8, set two 25-12 and set three 25-13.

