The Panther Crawl
The University of Pittsburgh's Daily Student Newspaper

The Pitt News
The University of Pittsburgh's Daily Student Newspaper

The Pitt News
The University of Pittsburgh's Daily Student Newspaper

The Pitt News

Join our newsletter

Get Pitt and Oakland news in your inbox, three times a week.

TOP STORIES
Rachel Zegler and Tom Blyth in “The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes” (2023)
Review | ‘The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes’ lives up to expectations
By Gabriella Garvin, Senior Staff Writer • 5:46 pm
Opinion | Thoughts on the 66th Grammy nominations
By Danae Poteat, Staff Columnist • 5:33 am
United Steelworkers cite delayed bargaining with faculty in unfair labor practice charges against Pitt
By Jack Troy, Senior Staff Writer • 1:32 am
Review | The 1975’s eccentric and stunning ‘Still… At Their Very Best’ tour visits Pittsburgh
By Trinity Foster, Senior Staff Writer • 12:28 am
Slovak Film Festival celebrates Pittsburgh's Slovak community, reflects on authoritarian history
By Daniella Levick, Staff Writer • 12:26 am

Join our newsletter

Get Pitt and Oakland news in your inbox, three times a week.

TOP STORIES
Rachel Zegler and Tom Blyth in “The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes” (2023)
Review | ‘The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes’ lives up to expectations
By Gabriella Garvin, Senior Staff Writer • 5:46 pm
Opinion | Thoughts on the 66th Grammy nominations
By Danae Poteat, Staff Columnist • 5:33 am
United Steelworkers cite delayed bargaining with faculty in unfair labor practice charges against Pitt
By Jack Troy, Senior Staff Writer • 1:32 am
Review | The 1975’s eccentric and stunning ‘Still… At Their Very Best’ tour visits Pittsburgh
By Trinity Foster, Senior Staff Writer • 12:28 am
Slovak Film Festival celebrates Pittsburgh's Slovak community, reflects on authoritarian history
By Daniella Levick, Staff Writer • 12:26 am

Pitt volleyball sweeps Syracuse, claims share of ACC championship

By Jermaine Sykes, Assistant Sports Editor
November 25, 2023
First-year+Olivia+Babcock+%285%29+serves+during+a+match+against+Georgia+Tech+at+the+Fitzgerald+Field+House+on+Oct.+6.
Ethan Shulman | Visual Editor
First-year Olivia Babcock (5) serves during a match against Georgia Tech at the Fitzgerald Field House on Oct. 6.

Pitt volleyball (25-4, 16-2 ACC) swept Syracuse (2-26, 0-18 ACC) on the road to claim a share of the 2023 ACC championship with Florida State. This marks their second consecutive ACC championship, and their fifth in the last seven years.

The Panthers dominated the Orange throughout, out-killing them 42-7. At the service line, the Panthers recorded seven aces to the Orange’s zero. 

First-year outside hitter Torrey Stafford and first-year right-side hitter Olivia Babcock led the Panthers in kills with nine each. Babcock added five aces.

The Panthers won set one 25-8, set two 25-12 and set three 25-13.

The Panthers head into the postseason as No. 3 in the country, and rolling off of another dominant season.Pitt volleyball finished their dominant regular season by defeating Syracuse on the road. The win earned the Panthers a share of the 2023 ACC championship — their second consecutive and their fifth in seven years.

About the Contributor
Jermaine Sykes, Assistant Sports Editor

The Pitt News
Email: [email protected] | [email protected]
Address: 434 William Pitt Union, Pittsburgh, Pa. 15260
Phone: 412-648-7980
Fax: 412-648-8491
© 2023 • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in

Privacy Preference Center

Consent Management

Advertising

Created by our advertising software OpenX.

openx.com

Opt Out
Strictly Necessary Cookies, Performance Cookies, Functionality Cookies, Targeting Cookies or Advertising Cookies

Analytics

To provide The Pitt News with data for advertisers and internal analytics.

google.com

Opt Out
Preferences, Security, Processes, Advertising, Session State, Analytics