Opinion | Warped Tour should be brought back

Warped Tour was an American music festival full of rock, alternative, pop-punk, indie rock and other bands of similar genres that would sometimes even stop in Canada. The festival started in 1995 and ended in 2019. I may have never gone to Warped Tour, but it is because I did not get the opportunity and I really wish I could have gotten tickets. This festival paved the way for so many huge bands in the rock, alternative, pop-punk and indie rock scenes.

According to Kevin Lyman, Warped Tours co-founder, the influential festival ended because of “fan elitism and the loss of a community.” In all honesty, there always have been and there always will be elitist fans in the music community. Obviously, Kevin Lyman has been a big name in the music industry for years, and I understand where he is coming from. Fan elitism leads to loss of a community in the music scene and it happens in any genre you can think of. This could include fans disrespecting each other or new bands in the scene.

Considering I have never attended Warped Tour, it might seem strange for me to talk about it. If you are reading this column, you might wonder, “Why is she talking about Warped Tour coming back? She never attended Warped Tour. In what ways does she know how influential it was?” The reason why I am so open to talking about Warped Tour and all these other festivals is because I believe nothing will ever be like Warped Tour. These bands went around the states and made Warped Tour part of people’s favorite memories.

The first Warped Tour in 1995 included Deftones, Sublime, No Doubt and more, and the festival played an invaluable role in jump–starting their path to fame. Deftones is now one of the most popular alternative metal bands out there. As a huge fan of Deftones, the fact that their first album Adrenaline came out in 1995 and they played at Warped Tour that same year is amazing. These bands that so many people know now, especially younger generations, played at Warped Tour.

I know a few people who went to Warped Tour and who would love for it to be brought back. Warped Tour was amazing, and it gave so many bands in so many different genres opportunities for growth. When We Were Young Festival and Sad Summer Fest are two rock genre surrounding festivals that started up a couple years ago, and some of my friends who have attended both Warped Tour and Sad Summer Fest call the festival a mini Warped Tour. I have gone to Sad Summer Fest twice, and there are fewer bands that play there than on Warped Tour.

Sad Summer Fest brings more exposure to smaller bands just as Warped Tour did. I still enjoy that Sad Summer Fest always brings in great bands, especially ones that deserve more recognition. This past summer Sincere Engineer, a super underrated band in my opinion, played at a few shows. When We Were Young Festival started in 2017 but did not come back around until 2022. They have had bands like My Chemical Romance, Blink-182, Motion City Soundtrack, Death Cab for Cutie and many more. These bands are extremely influential in the rock music scene — especially My Chemical Romance, as they reunited in 2019, 13 years after they broke up.

Warped Tour also had My Chemical Romance, Blink-182 and Motion City Soundtrack, and I have noticed that When We Were Young Festival tends to grab the bands that previously played at Warped Tour, which I love to see. If only When We Were Young went around the United States — I think people would go absolutely insane. I know I would.

Overall, Warped Tour was a festival many people loved. There are so many people out there that wish they could have attended, me obviously being one of them. If Warped Tour ever comes back, I will definitely be one of the people waiting in that queue to get tickets. For the people who have gone, I am sure they would love to live out those Warped Tour days again.

Irene loves music festivals. If you do too, you can reach out to her through [email protected].