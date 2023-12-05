Students+struggle+to+find+one-semester+subletters

For Grace McCullough, the decision to sublet her apartment was influenced by her plans to study abroad in Florence in the spring semester.

“My other roommates are staying, as they’re both seniors and spring will be their last semester,” McCullough, a junior media and professional communications major, said. “I am only listing my room in our apartment for the spring semester because I’ll be staying here over the summer.”

McCollough began her search for a subletter by posting her information on Facebook, as well as Pitt’s College Pads website. College Pads is “a service for renters that the University partners with to provide both student renters and landlords a collaborative space to fill vacancies and find the perfect college apartment,” according to the university’s Off Campus Student Services website.

Through College Pads, students can view listings in Oakland, Shadyside, Squirrel Hill and other neighborhoods, look for roommates and find subleases. Students also have access to resources such as Renter Education, a furniture board and options to submit a landlord issue.

McCollough said she didn’t talk to her landlord about subletting before she signed the lease to her apartment but followed a process that allowed her to sublet after she moved in.

“There is a clause in our lease stating that we can have subletters if our roommates agree to it and you get approval from our landlord,” McCollough said. “I reached out to him in October to mention that I was looking for a subletter and he asked if I had spoken to my roommates — I had — and to let him know if I found one.”

McCollough said finding a subletter has been a difficult process due to her criteria for finding a candidate.

“I had a lot of grown men reach out on Facebook about my listing, which was of course a hard no,” McCollough said. “Some people seemed to be bots, and a lot of people had cats, which was another hard no. I think the fact that my sublease would only go until the end of April made it harder for me to find someone because a lot of people wanted to stay through the summer. The closest I got to finding a subletter was a girl who is currently studying abroad — however, she followed up after we spoke to say she found somewhere else.”

McCollough said her personal experiences with subletting may not be representative of the subletting process as a whole.

“Overall, I don’t think the subletting process is necessarily bad, I just don’t think I had the best luck,” McCollough said. “I’m planning to graduate early next fall and sublet my room for spring through the summer and have a lease takeover, so I think I’ll be able to find someone then.”

Anna Tichenor, a junior marketing major, said she decided to sublet because she plans to study abroad through Pitt’s GBI London program in the spring semester. She said that she is looking for a female subletter, as she currently lives with five female roommates, and prefers someone who is organized.

Tichenor said it has been especially difficult to find a subletter for the spring semester.

“It has been difficult because there are not many incoming students who need housing for the spring,” Tichenor said. “I think I posted my room on the Pitt housing site and Facebook page a bit too late.”

Gwendolyn Connor, a junior double majoring in supply chain management and marketing, is planning to study abroad in the spring semester and is looking for a subletter during that time.

She said she asked her rental company about their sublease policy and was guided through the process.

“They said all I needed to do was find someone to sublet and then they would fill whoever I found in on the lease and other policies,” Connor said.

Connor said she posted her information on both Facebook and College Pads but has had a difficult time finding a subletter.

“A few people have reached out, but when I answered their questions about the apartment they never got back to me,” Connor said. “One person asked about bringing their dog, so I had to tell them my apartment didn’t allow pets and that my roommates didn’t feel comfortable living with one. Another person reached out, but ultimately decided to stick it out at the place they are living at currently.”

Connor said she believes the subletting process can be successful when timed correctly.

“I think I had trouble because I only needed someone for a little less than 5 months and my roommates had specific qualities they wanted for a potential subletter,” Connor said. “However, if someone wanted to, I would probably suggest posting about their space a lot sooner [rather than closer] to when they’re planning to leave.”

Tichenor said while the subletting process can be difficult, there are not many better other options for students leaving for a semester.

“The subletting process is difficult, but when you are living in an apartment or house there are not many other options other than continuing to pay your rent,” Tichenor said. “The process is particularly difficult because it can be hard to know if potential subletters are serious, what information is safe to give out and how to draw up legal documents. Overall, I would not recommend the process, but people who are looking to sublet their housing likely don’t have another option.”