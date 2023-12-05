Protestors gather in front of the Cathedral, call for a permanent ceasefire

Protestors from community organizations Socialist Alternative Pittsburgh, the Party for Socialism and Liberation and Pittsburgh Palestine Coalition gathered outside the Cathedral of Learning along with students on Monday afternoon to call for a permanent ceasefire in Gaza.

Organizers of the protests performed speeches in front of the Cathedral, detailing casualty updates on the Israel-Hamas war and listing demands for policy makers in the U.S. Protestors chanted phrases such as “We won’t stop until Palestine is free!” and “Shut it down!”

The protestors initially assembled on the corner of Forbes and Bigelow and then made their way inside the atrium of the Cathedral. Attendees chanted “Ceasefire now” inside the Cathedral for over 10 minutes until they were removed to the area outside the main entrance of the Cathedral by campus police.

According to a statement from University spokesperson Jared Stonesifer, Pitt “does not permit demonstrations in the Cathedral of Learning. Pitt Police worked with organizers to relocate the demonstration.”

One of the organizers said the location of the protest at the Cathedral represents the people they are advocating for in his speech.

“I think most importantly, the Cathedral of Learning built by citizens, built by normal people, average people, day to day people suffering from capitalism, suffering from exploitation,” the organizer said in their speech at the protest. “The Cathedral of Learning cannot go silent as Gaza is exterminated.”

Nick, a member of Socialist Alternative and speaker at the protest, outlined the demands from the protestors in his speech.

“We need to escalate the pressure and demand not just a ceasefire, but an end to the occupation altogether,” Nick said.