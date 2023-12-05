The Panther Crawl
The University of Pittsburgh's Daily Student Newspaper

The Pitt News
The University of Pittsburgh's Daily Student Newspaper

The Pitt News
The University of Pittsburgh's Daily Student Newspaper

The Pitt News

Join our newsletter

Get Pitt and Oakland news in your inbox, three times a week.

TOP STORIES
Meaning at the Movies | Ballads and Barbies: What We Can Learn From Some of This Year’s Biggest Hits
Meaning at the Movies | Ballads and Barbies: What We Can Learn From Some of This Year’s Biggest Hits
By Lauren Deaton, Staff Writer • 2:51 am
Pitt’s handbell ensemble rings in the holiday cheer with winter concert
By Nada Abdulaziz, Senior Staff Writer • 1:55 am
Protestors gather in front of the Cathedral, call for a permanent ceasefire
By Abby Lipold, Staff Writer • 1:07 am
Students struggle to find one-semester subletters
By Anna Kuntz, Senior Staff Writer • 1:04 am
Satire | Peaking in college — An analysis of anguish
By Alaina McCall, Staff Columnist • 12:42 am

Join our newsletter

Get Pitt and Oakland news in your inbox, three times a week.

TOP STORIES
Meaning at the Movies | Ballads and Barbies: What We Can Learn From Some of This Year’s Biggest Hits
Meaning at the Movies | Ballads and Barbies: What We Can Learn From Some of This Year’s Biggest Hits
By Lauren Deaton, Staff Writer • 2:51 am
Pitt’s handbell ensemble rings in the holiday cheer with winter concert
By Nada Abdulaziz, Senior Staff Writer • 1:55 am
Protestors gather in front of the Cathedral, call for a permanent ceasefire
By Abby Lipold, Staff Writer • 1:07 am
Students struggle to find one-semester subletters
By Anna Kuntz, Senior Staff Writer • 1:04 am
Satire | Peaking in college — An analysis of anguish
By Alaina McCall, Staff Columnist • 12:42 am

Protestors gather in front of the Cathedral, call for a permanent ceasefire

By Abby Lipold, Staff Writer
December 5, 2023
Protesters+gather+to+support+Palestine+inside+the+Cathedral+of+Learning+Common+Room+on+Monday+afternoon.
Amaya Lobato Rivas | Assistant Visual Editor
Protesters gather to support Palestine inside the Cathedral of Learning Common Room on Monday afternoon.

Protestors from community organizations Socialist Alternative Pittsburgh, the Party for Socialism and Liberation and Pittsburgh Palestine Coalition gathered outside the Cathedral of Learning along with students on Monday afternoon to call for a permanent ceasefire in Gaza. 

Organizers of the protests performed speeches in front of the Cathedral, detailing casualty updates on the Israel-Hamas war and listing demands for policy makers in the U.S. Protestors chanted phrases such as “We won’t stop until Palestine is free!” and “Shut it down!”

The protestors initially assembled on the corner of Forbes and Bigelow and then made their way inside the atrium of the Cathedral. Attendees chanted “Ceasefire now” inside the Cathedral for over 10 minutes until they were removed to the area outside the main entrance of the Cathedral by campus police. 

According to a statement from University spokesperson Jared Stonesifer, Pitt “does not permit demonstrations in the Cathedral of Learning. Pitt Police worked with organizers to relocate the demonstration.”

Protesters stand outside the Cathedral of Learning chanting in support of Palestine on Monday afternoon. (Betul Tuncer | Contributing Editor)

One of the organizers said the location of the protest at the Cathedral represents the people they are advocating for in his speech.

“I think most importantly, the Cathedral of Learning built by citizens, built by normal people, average people, day to day people suffering from capitalism, suffering from exploitation,” the organizer said in their speech at the protest. “The Cathedral of Learning cannot go silent as Gaza is exterminated.”

Nick, a member of Socialist Alternative and speaker at the protest, outlined the demands from the protestors in his speech.

“We need to escalate the pressure and demand not just a ceasefire, but an end to the occupation altogether,” Nick said.
About the Contributor
Abby Lipold, Staff Writer

The Pitt News
Email: [email protected] | [email protected]
Address: 434 William Pitt Union, Pittsburgh, Pa. 15260
Phone: 412-648-7980
Fax: 412-648-8491
© 2023 • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in

Privacy Preference Center

Consent Management

Advertising

Created by our advertising software OpenX.

openx.com

Opt Out
Strictly Necessary Cookies, Performance Cookies, Functionality Cookies, Targeting Cookies or Advertising Cookies

Analytics

To provide The Pitt News with data for advertisers and internal analytics.

google.com

Opt Out
Preferences, Security, Processes, Advertising, Session State, Analytics