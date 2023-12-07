Opinion | Romanticizing finals week is necessary to get through it

Finals season is upon us, and many of us are feeling the pressure of our upcoming final papers and cumulative exams. In this generally miserable time with mountains of work and a painfully early sunset, it’s difficult to remain in good spirits as the end of the semester approaches.

I prefer to shift my perspective on the hectic end of the semester to a more positive outlook. Gaslighting myself into viewing finals season as an enjoyable and productive time proves to be a surprisingly effective strategy in making the entire experience more bearable. This idea of romanticization is a popular way to idealize other unfortunate situations, but we often get too caught up in wanting to rip our hair out during finals to properly employ this strategy. Take a step back before you enter this hectic time to plan your productivity aesthetic to ensure a properly glamorized finale to your semester.

One of my favorite activities is committing to a pointless library session. Setting up shop in Hillman for hours with a coffee and the promise I will force myself to complete assignments is a fun change of pace. But 15 minutes into my work, I will find myself distracted with the daily crossword or a riveting game of 2048. The plus side of this endeavor is looking mysterious and studious, which is essentially just as important as finishing my work.

Let’s also try to reframe our resentment for the approaching winter. I’m constantly hearing complaints about the cold weather and the shortened days. Perhaps the better way to look at it is that it’s far more cozy this time of year. Put on that sweater and scarf, get a hot latte and embrace the dark academia winter aesthetic to its fullest extent. Maybe you’ll even end up on Pitt Missed Connections if you look cool enough.

It’s honestly endearing and frankly adorable that so many college students hole up together in the library for hours and exist in collective suffering. This shared struggle fosters a real sense of community and an unspoken bond created through emotional turmoil. My friends will often order TacoBell delivery to Hillman and slurp on Baja Blasts to numb the pain of their Biology exam or make ridiculous Kahoots to display in the third floor study rooms after midnight. This is truly the way to go when reading over your notes just isn’t cutting it any longer.

As an English major, I miss out on many of the more social aspects of finals season. This can make a huge difference in how entertaining these weeks are. While I prefer writing papers, I feel for us non-test-takers who can’t reap the benefits of group study sessions or public Quizlets. I’m just a girl who wants to use pastel highlighters and take unnecessarily cute notes, too!

Despite the lack of flashcards and textbooks, the gloomy humanities major vibes are arguably more trendy and esoteric than those of your classmates, so make sure to take full advantage and read your favorite classic novel on Cathy first floor to maximize your academic appearance. To grind out your essays, drink some Panera Charged Lemonade and park yourself somewhere until finishing. Only allow yourself a bathroom break every five hundred words or you will find yourself taking frequent strolls rather than writing. Additionally, allowing your STEM friends to edit your papers while they take a study break from organic chemistry can also be a good way to get in on the finals fun and will hopefully help convince them that your major is in fact real and just as challenging.

In all seriousness, enjoying the small things during difficult times is a wonderful way to make everything more pleasant. As we head into finals week, remember to take time for yourself and indulge in the things that make studying more fun for you. Spend time with your friends, get a little treat because you deserve it or post an Instagram story making you look more productive than you really are if that’s what will get you through it.

Delaney Rauscher Adams wishes you all luck as this semester comes to a close, reach out to her at [email protected].