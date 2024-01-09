Pitt’s COVID-19 resources and guidelines for the spring semester

With winter virus season in full swing, it’s important for students to take part in mitigating the spread of COVID-19 and other illnesses.

Allegheny County reported 1,082 COVID-19 infections during the week of Dec. 24, and although most pandemic-era university policies are no longer in place, there are still guidelines to follow if one is exposed to or receives a positive test for COVID-19.

“We encourage everyone to stay home when sick, mask up if exposed, and take care of themselves and our Pitt community,” a University spokesperson said.

When a student tests positive for COVID-19, they must isolate for at least five days and wear a mask in public until at least day 11, according to a university-wide email sent last fall. If the student has a meal plan, they can submit a form to request meals for pickup by a roommate or other designee.

The email also reminds students to inform their primary care doctor and close contacts of the positive test. When exposed to COVID-19 through a close contact, the University urges students to wear a mask in public for 10 days.

The Pitt Health Sciences Vaccination and Health Connection Hub offers the updated adult and pediatric Pfizer and Moderna COVID-19 vaccines, according to their website. Their site also states that anyone may purchase at-home COVID-19 tests from the University Pharmacy, and that COVID-19 testing is available daily to students for free at Student Health Services.

The Pitt email also urged students to not attend class or go in public campus spaces when experiencing moderate to severe cold and flu symptoms. When experiencing mild symptoms, students are encouraged to wear a mask during class and in public.