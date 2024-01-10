‘I could unwind’: Students share winter break activities

Winter break offers students the opportunity to spend time with family and friends after a long semester. Many students traveled home. Some worked, and some went on trips to places like New York City.

Samantha Eckenrode, a senior environmental engineering major, spent her New Year’s Eve with hometown friends.

“I went out with some of my high school friends to our local bar, and it was crazy to be there,” Eckenrode said.

Students entered the new year with old friends and new ambitions, like Eckenrode. She is from a Pittsburgh suburb, so she and her high school friends went to Southside after leaving their hometown bar.

“I was at Mario’s when the ball dropped,” Eckenrode said. “It was awesome. When the ball dropped, there were balloons with money inside of them. I won $1.”

Like many other students, Eckenrode also worked during winter break.

“I was on co-op, so I worked for the first week of Pitt’s break, which was fun,” Eckenrode said. “It was at Civil and Environmental Engineering, and I really enjoyed it.”

Madi Stewart, a first-year psychology major, went home to Kansas over break and spent time hanging out with her friends and her dog.

“I didn’t realize how much I missed my family until I got home,” Stewart said. “I just really felt the Christmas vibes and everything. It finally felt like I could unwind. But, I’m excited to be back, too.”

For students that live far away, winter break is one of their few opportunities to see family. Tyler Atkinson, a junior economics major from the Philadelphia area, also traveled home to visit family.

“I spent a week in Vermont and a week in West Virginia visiting family,” Atkinson said.

With the cold weather, winter break can also be a great time for winter activities. Presley Gerena, a junior political science major, went skiing over break.

“I went skiing a lot because I live in Buffalo,” Gerena said. “We had a really big snowstorm, so it was kind of perfect for skiing.”

Gerena spent his New Year’s Eve at a party his hometown friend hosts each year.

“Other than that and skiing, my break was pretty chill,” Gerena said. “I’m excited to be back and see everyone again.”

Emily Jordan, a junior political science major, described her winter break as “relaxing.”

“I visited New York and Philadelphia for a little bit of a break with my friends,” Jordan said. “For the most part I was just chilling out.”

Jordan, a Bucks County native, saw the Nutcracker and went out to dinner with her sister in Philadelphia. She made a day trip to New York with friends where they went to Bryant Park and got dinner in anticipation of a new semester.

“Although I feel nervous to start the semester, it’s mostly good since I have a routine here and it’s nice to see all of my friends.”