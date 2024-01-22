is everyone in france skinny?

Pretty much, yeah.

how are french people so skinny

Cigarettes, probably.

how much does it cost to study abroad in france

About 20,000 euros per year at the License level (cost of living included)

dollar to euro

20000 euros to dollars

21,476.30 United States Dollars

study abroad in france + scholarships

There are six scholarships offered by your university to study abroad: zero of which are specified towards France, all of which you may not be skinny enough to qualify for. The French experience may not be affordable – monetarily or physically.

short hair + bangs + brunette + french bob

hair cut tutorial

can i cut my hair with kitchen scissors

No.

psychology of frequent hair changes

Artificial changing of appearance is an inherently female thing. Women often try to cope with powerlessness by cutting their hair (the principle of extrapolation implies that the same can be said for the changing of a woman’s body). A longing exists to reclaim authority over the unruly chapters of existence, to command a semblance of order amidst the chaos that tangles within. Scissors whisper promises of liberation: how to gain control again.

how to gain control again?

You don’t, so you change your hair. You trim your bangs; you go from brunette to copper to brunette again just to prove to yourself that when the steel meets the hair and your feet hit the scale, you sever ties to the old self, to the days of tumultuous unknowns.

weezer

wonton soup

paul mescal

is paul mescal single?

Not for three years now. Damn It.

drugs that help trauma

how many calories to eat in a day to lose weight + 121 lbs + 5’7 + female

Less than 1200 cals

calories in toothpaste

1 cal per 100g (on average per pea-sized amount)

calories in semen

5-25 cals (on average per ejaculation)

diet pills

calories in diet pill

0.3 cals (on average per dosage)

little gay kid monkey costume apple store

respectibly

respect

respective

respectively

what is respect adverb

re·spect·ful·ly

adverb

1. with regard and respect.

“I am trying to treat my body more respectfully.”

2. used to convey politeness to soften the effect of a disagreement.

“Respectfully, it is a sour and cruel thing to flirt with death by making romantic advances with a scale and a calorie deficit diet.”

respectfully

It’s been oh so long since I’ve craved to be treated in such a way, even by myself.

wine that doesnt cause headaches

hangover cure

Water.

how many calories are in water

0 calories (on average per oz): I use it to substitute meals, along with a deep engrossment of every freckle and scar and blemish on my body; I receive nourishment from the bitter taste of my flaws; I make room for my feelings with the cold embrace of an empty body; I understand that the world doesn’t want me like this; I believe that no one will ever truly love me like this. I don’t have the guts to ask the search engine why I am beautiful only when my stomach aches with hunger.

mens safety products

Helmet

Protective goggles

Work gloves

Reflective vest

womens safety products

Mace

Self defense keychain

Rape whistle

Mini stun gun

does oxygen have calories

0 calories (on average per breath)

ladybug landing on you meaning

best pencils for writers

is there a space in the word mother fucker

moth·er·fuck·er

Noun

VULGAR SLANG

1. a loathful or very wretched person or thing.

“It would be embarrassing to call the man who called you ‘fat’ a motherfucker and spell it wrong.”

lgbt movies

correlation between hunger and forgetfulness

Forgetfulness can arise from anxiety, depression, nutritional deficiency, or trauma. The hunger, a small starving creature, gluttonous in a barren ribcage, bellows to answer how something can be so empty yet filled to the brim with drawing lust, reminding my sadistic mind what a growling digestive tract sounds like.

how magic 8 ball works

A reservoir containing a white plastic 20-sided die, floating in approximately 100 ml of alcohol dyed deep blue. Each of the die’s 20 faces consists of an affirmative, negative, or noncommittal statement printed in raised letters. It gives me more answers than I have on my own. An affirmative: Yes, definitely. You are forgetting to eat. A negative: Outlook not so good. You are emaciated. A noncommittal: Eat and ask again later.