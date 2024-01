On this episode of “The Pitt News Sports Podcast,” assistant sports editor Jermaine Sykes and sports writer Camille de Jesus discuss the current state of Pitt basketball in the ACC, including their upcoming game matchups. The pair also talk about the NFL playoffs and who they think will win it all at Superbowl LVIII.

This podcast is available on Spotify and Apple Podcasts.

Audio edited by Julia Smeltzer.

Music by Anton Vlazov from Pixabay.