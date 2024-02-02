Roundup of Black History Month Events

In honor of Black History Month, The Pitt News has compiled a list of events occurring on campus and in the city that commemorate Black history and highlight the Black community in Pittsburgh.

“Lift Every Voice” by the Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra | Feb. 3 at 7 p.m

This concert will feature selections by famous Black composers such as Florence Price and a performance of “Lift Every Voice and Sing,” a hymn written by NAACP leader James Weldon Johnson in 1900. Tickets are available here.

Dr. Carol Anderson presents “The Caged Bird’s Bluest Eye: The Assault on Black Knowledge and Political Power.” | Feb. 6 at 12 p.m.

Hosted by Pitt’s department of Africana Studies, Carol Anderson, a professor of African American Studies at Emory University, will present a lecture based on her research and experience as an award-winning author. Anderson has several works that explore political policy and its connection to racial inequality. The event will be virtual, and registration is available here.

Black Health and Wellness Speaker Series Presents Dr. Derek M. Griffith | Feb. 8 at 11 a.m.

The Black Health and Wellness Speaker Series presents a lecture by Dr. Derek M. Griffith, a founding co-director of the Racial Justice Institute at Georgetown University. Griffith studies psychology and public health, and his research focuses on developing strategies to achieve racial, ethnic and gender equality in health. This event will take place in the William Pitt Union in room 548.

Nina Borrows the Blues: “The Continued Life and Appropriation of Black Women’s Blues in Twenty-First Century Popular Culture” | Feb. 8 at 12:30 p.m.

This presentation, hosted by the Humanities Center, will explore Black women blues singers and how they have influenced pop culture since the early 1900s. The event will take place in person in the Cathedral of Learning room 602, or virtually here.

“Taste of Culture,” a Black History Month Celebration | Feb. 8 at 6:30 p.m.

This event is hosted by Pitt in conjunction with UPMC and will feature a free virtual cooking class. Ingredient packages and recipes are available for pick up to those who register. Registration closes Friday, Feb. 2.

Blues is the Roots | Feb. 8-18

The New Horizons Theatre is putting on the play “Blues is the Roots,” which follows Willie Dixon, a premiere singer and songwriter of the Chicago blues era, through his life and collaborations with singers like Etta James, Led Zeppelin and Chuck Berry. Tickets can be found here.

Changemakers in Art | Feb. 15-16 at various times and places

This event will feature lectures, music and literary and visual art pieces by “changemakers” who have highlighted the Black experience in their work. Speakers include Frederick Honors College Writer-in-Residence Damon Young, Artist-in-Residence Morgan Overton and four-time Emmy award-winning film director Emmai Alaquiva. Registration is available here.

Black History Month Trivia Night | Feb. 29 at 4:30 p.m.

This event will “celebrate the greatness and diversity of Black culture” through trivia. The event is hosted by The School of Health and Rehabilitation Sciences Alumni Association and will be held in person or virtually at room 4065 Forbes Tower. Light snacks will be provided. Registration is available here.