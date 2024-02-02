The Panther Crawl
The Pitt News
The Pitt News
The Pitt News

TOP STORIES
First-year guard Jasmine Timmerson (3) passes during Thursdays game against Duke in the Petersen Events Center.
Pitt women’s basketball loses to Duke 69-38
By Sara Meyer, Staff Writer • February 2, 2024
Pitt wrestling’s Heller brothers continue their storied wrestling careers together
By Jenna Paler, Staff Writer • February 2, 2024
Roundup of Black History Month Events
By Marissa Kelley, Staff Writer • February 2, 2024
Staff Picks | Who will win a Grammy on Sunday?
By Pitt News Culture Staff February 2, 2024
Opinion | Marvel has always been political
By Livia LaMarca, Assistant Opinions Editor • February 2, 2024

Police blotter: Jan. 24 – Jan. 30

By News Editors
February 2, 2024
TPN File Photo

Wednesday, January 24 

Pitt police assisted Pittsburgh police in taking a report regarding an indecent exposure at Bouquet Gardens Building D. 

Pitt police took a report regarding a harassment by communication at the Bridge on Forbes. 

Thursday, January 25 

Pitt police took a report regarding the theft of a bicycle wheel at Posvar Hall and the Forbes Quad. 

Friday, January 26 

Pitt police issued one citation for defiant trespass at the 4300 Block of Fifth Avenue. 

Pitt police took a report regarding a harassment by communication at Ruskin Hall. 

Pitt police issued one citation for violating a city ordinance (public urination) at Sigma Alpha Epsilon. 

Saturday, January 27 

Pitt police arrested two individuals for resisting arrest and disorderly conduct at Fifth Avenue and Bouquet Street. 

Pitt police issued two citations for defiant trespass and public drunkenness at the 3900 Block of Fifth Avenue. 

Pitt police assisted Pittsburgh police with a theft of a wallet at the 100-300 Block of Oakland Avenue. 

Sunday, January 28 

Pitt police took an aided case and issued a conduct referral for a liquor law violation at Sutherland Hall. 

Pitt police took a report regarding theft of a food order at Litchfield Tower C. 

Monday, January 29 

Pitt police took a report regarding the theft of a food delivery at Ruskin Hall. 

Tuesday, January 30 

A campus security authority reported a sexual assault at Sutherland Hall. 
The Pitt News
Email: [email protected] | [email protected]
Address: 434 William Pitt Union, Pittsburgh, Pa. 15260
Phone: 412-648-7980
Fax: 412-648-8491
