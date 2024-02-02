Police blotter: Jan. 24 – Jan. 30

Wednesday, January 24

Pitt police assisted Pittsburgh police in taking a report regarding an indecent exposure at Bouquet Gardens Building D.

Pitt police took a report regarding a harassment by communication at the Bridge on Forbes.

Thursday, January 25

Pitt police took a report regarding the theft of a bicycle wheel at Posvar Hall and the Forbes Quad.

Friday, January 26

Pitt police issued one citation for defiant trespass at the 4300 Block of Fifth Avenue.

Pitt police took a report regarding a harassment by communication at Ruskin Hall.

Pitt police issued one citation for violating a city ordinance (public urination) at Sigma Alpha Epsilon.

Saturday, January 27

Pitt police arrested two individuals for resisting arrest and disorderly conduct at Fifth Avenue and Bouquet Street.

Pitt police issued two citations for defiant trespass and public drunkenness at the 3900 Block of Fifth Avenue.

Pitt police assisted Pittsburgh police with a theft of a wallet at the 100-300 Block of Oakland Avenue.

Sunday, January 28

Pitt police took an aided case and issued a conduct referral for a liquor law violation at Sutherland Hall.

Pitt police took a report regarding theft of a food order at Litchfield Tower C.

Monday, January 29

Pitt police took a report regarding the theft of a food delivery at Ruskin Hall.

Tuesday, January 30

A campus security authority reported a sexual assault at Sutherland Hall.