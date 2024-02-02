The Panther Crawl
The University of Pittsburgh's Daily Student Newspaper

The Pitt News
The University of Pittsburgh's Daily Student Newspaper

The Pitt News
The University of Pittsburgh's Daily Student Newspaper

The Pitt News

Join our newsletter

Get Pitt and Oakland news in your inbox, three times a week.

TOP STORIES
First-year guard Jasmine Timmerson (3) passes during Thursdays game against Duke in the Petersen Events Center.
Pitt women’s basketball loses to Duke 69-38
By Sara Meyer, Staff Writer • February 2, 2024
Pitt wrestling’s Heller brothers continue their storied wrestling careers together
By Jenna Paler, Staff Writer • February 2, 2024
Roundup of Black History Month Events
By Marissa Kelley, Staff Writer • February 2, 2024
Staff Picks | Who will win a Grammy on Sunday?
By Pitt News Culture Staff February 2, 2024
Opinion | Marvel has always been political
By Livia LaMarca, Assistant Opinions Editor • February 2, 2024

Join our newsletter

Get Pitt and Oakland news in your inbox, three times a week.

TOP STORIES
First-year guard Jasmine Timmerson (3) passes during Thursdays game against Duke in the Petersen Events Center.
Pitt women’s basketball loses to Duke 69-38
By Sara Meyer, Staff Writer • February 2, 2024
Pitt wrestling’s Heller brothers continue their storied wrestling careers together
By Jenna Paler, Staff Writer • February 2, 2024
Roundup of Black History Month Events
By Marissa Kelley, Staff Writer • February 2, 2024
Staff Picks | Who will win a Grammy on Sunday?
By Pitt News Culture Staff February 2, 2024
Opinion | Marvel has always been political
By Livia LaMarca, Assistant Opinions Editor • February 2, 2024

Pitt adds more electric vehicle chargers on campus

By Adrienne Cahillane, Senior Staff Writer
February 2, 2024
An+electric+vehicle+charging+station+outside+the+Carnegie+Library+of+Pittsburgh+in+Oakland.
Liam Sullivan | Staff Photographer
An electric vehicle charging station outside the Carnegie Library of Pittsburgh in Oakland.

Pitt has added eight more electric vehicle chargers in addition to the 42 already on campus. According to Jonathan Pearson, director of mobility at Pitt, demand for electric vehicle charging stations is “strong.”

In November, Pitt Mobility added eight charging stations in Schenley Garage. This year, Panther Hollow and the Information Sciences Lot are under review as potential locations for electric vehicle charging stations. Later this year, Pitt will install chargers in the U lot on upper campus, with a planned installation in March or April 2024.

Pearson said Pitt decided to add more electric vehicle chargers because demand for electric vehicles is increasing nationally. 

According to a recent White House report, “The U.S. consumer market for EVs is rapidly growing. In the third quarter of 2023, EV and hybrid sales amounted to 18 percent of U.S. light duty vehicle sales — ; over the year, Americans bought one million fully electric vehicles, a new record.”

Pearson also said adding more chargers around campus will allow the University to add more electric vehicles to the variety of vehicles used around campus. Pearson also said he hopes adding more chargers will align with the University’s sustainability goals.

“Encouraging the use of electric vehicles within the entire Pitt community contributes to a more sustainable and eco-friendly campus,” Pearson said. “Increasing the number of chargers on campus also allows the University to continue introducing electric vehicles to the University fleet. This aligns with the growing awareness and concern for environmental issues among our student population.”
About the Contributor
Adrienne Cahillane, Senior Staff Writer

The Pitt News
Email: [email protected] | [email protected]
Address: 434 William Pitt Union, Pittsburgh, Pa. 15260
Phone: 412-648-7980
Fax: 412-648-8491
© 2024 • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in