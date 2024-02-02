Pitt adds more electric vehicle chargers on campus

Pitt has added eight more electric vehicle chargers in addition to the 42 already on campus. According to Jonathan Pearson, director of mobility at Pitt, demand for electric vehicle charging stations is “strong.”

In November, Pitt Mobility added eight charging stations in Schenley Garage. This year, Panther Hollow and the Information Sciences Lot are under review as potential locations for electric vehicle charging stations. Later this year, Pitt will install chargers in the U lot on upper campus, with a planned installation in March or April 2024.

Pearson said Pitt decided to add more electric vehicle chargers because demand for electric vehicles is increasing nationally.

According to a recent White House report, “The U.S. consumer market for EVs is rapidly growing. In the third quarter of 2023, EV and hybrid sales amounted to 18 percent of U.S. light duty vehicle sales — ; over the year, Americans bought one million fully electric vehicles, a new record.”

Pearson also said adding more chargers around campus will allow the University to add more electric vehicles to the variety of vehicles used around campus. Pearson also said he hopes adding more chargers will align with the University’s sustainability goals.

“Encouraging the use of electric vehicles within the entire Pitt community contributes to a more sustainable and eco-friendly campus,” Pearson said. “Increasing the number of chargers on campus also allows the University to continue introducing electric vehicles to the University fleet. This aligns with the growing awareness and concern for environmental issues among our student population.”





