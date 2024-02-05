The Panther Crawl
Photos: “Live from Oakland: Genesis” at Atwood Church

By Pamela Smith and Ethan Shulman
February 5, 2024

Post Genre and 8Trak Entertainment filled Atwood Church with live music Saturday night during the opening show of the “Live from Oakland: Genesis” series.

Ethan Shulman | Visual Editor
Heading North performs at “Live from Oakland: Genesis” in Atwood Church on Saturday night.

About the Contributors
Pamela Smith, Managing Editor
Hello! My name is Pam and I am the managing editor of The Pitt News. For the last two years I was the visual editor; this is my fourth and final year with TPN. I am a senior English Writing and History/Philosophy of Science double major. I love photographing sports, cultural events and portraits, and sometimes I write news stories.
Ethan Shulman, Visual Editor
My name is Ethan Shulman and I am a junior Civil Engineering student. I first began my photography journey while attending summer camp as a child! Today, I love all types of photography but I love shooting sports and cultural events the most!

