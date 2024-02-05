The Panther Crawl
Pitt football defensive line coach Charlie Partridge leaving for NFL

By Brian Sherry, Sports Editor
February 5, 2024
Pitt football defensive line coach Charlie Partridge was promoted to assistant head coach. (Photo courtesy of Pitt Athletics)

Pitt football defensive line coach Charlie Partridge is leaving the Panthers to pursue a job in the NFL, according to a press release on Monday morning. Sources say that Partridge will join the Indianapolis Colts.

“Charlie [Partridge] has been a tremendous confidant, advisor and friend, and I’ll always be grateful for that,” Pitt head coach Pat Narduzzi said in a press release. “The [NFL] is getting a great coach and an even greater man. On behalf of our entire program, I wish him and his family only the very best.”

Partridge joined the Panthers in his current position in 2017. In 2018, he was named co-defensive coordinator. Partridge previously worked for Pitt in various capacities starting in 2006. Partridge’s move to the Colts will mark his first time coaching in the NFL.

During his tenure with the Panthers, Partridge garnered a reputation for developing NFL prospects. He was best known for coaching former Pitt defensive lineman Calijah Kancey, who was selected in the first round of the 2023 NFL Draft by the Buccaneers.

Partridge’s departure from the program is a serious blow for the Panthers. After filling the offensive coordinator position just two months ago, Pitt football will now need to go on the coaching hunt again.

