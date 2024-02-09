For the Plot | ‘A Court of Thorns and Roses’ review

The “A Court of Thorns and Roses” series easily includes the best books I have ever read. This series creates a world filled with fantasy, romance, fantastic world building, characters you can hate and love and a whirlwind of emotions throughout the entire journey.

“A Court of Thorns and Roses” — known as ACOTAR — is a five-book series written by Sarah J. Maas. I read the first book during the pandemic and I have thought about it every day since. Anytime I read fantasy, I compare it to ACOTAR. I know this isn’t a book review on something I read recently, but I truly believe everyone needs to read ACOTAR or at least give it a chance.

Book One: “A Court of Thorns and Roses”

This story follows Feyre Archeron — a young huntress who is trying to provide for her family — who becomes entangled in the affairs of the faerie realm. When Feyre sets out on one of her usual hunting trips, she ends up getting into a lot of trouble, which causes her to be taken to the land of Prythian by a High Lord named Tamlin as retribution for her actions. As Feyre tries to navigate the politics of the faerie courts, she discovers some of the dark forces at work who could potentially threaten the human and faerie realm. Throughout the story, Feyre must confront her fears as she uncovers the truth behind Prythian.

This book received mixed reviews on Goodreads. When I first read it, I had never read any sort of fantasy that was as mesmerizing as this one. Maas weaves together elements of romance and adventure and she can keep readers on the edge of their seats from start to finish. The chemistry between Feyre and Tamlin is like a slow burn romance which makes you grasp onto any interaction they have. Maas also does a wonderful job at describing her settings. She can create such lush and scenic worlds. However, while I do believe this book is fantastic, I will say it is one of the weaker books out of the whole series.

Book Two: “A Court of Mist and Fury”

Following the events of the first book, Feyre finds herself grappling with the aftermath of her harrowing ordeal and the trauma she has endured. As she struggles to come to terms with her new reality, Feyre’s loyalties are put to the test and she must confront her own inner demons to forge her own path. In this book, we also meet Rhysand — the High Lord of the Night Court — whose alliances and motivations are a mystery. Through Feyre’s interactions with Rhysand, she begins to unravel the secrets of her past and discover her true strengths and potential.

This book is my favorite out of the whole series. The relationship between Rhysand and Feyre is a testament to Maas’s skills as a storyteller, as she navigates the complexities of love and desire amidst the backdrop of war and betrayal. When I read romance, I adore a complex love interest, and that is exactly who Rhysand is. Throughout the book you get to see little parts of him and his backstory and it makes you fall in love with him more after every page.

“A Court of Mist and Fury” also introduces you to the Night Court. The way Maas writes about this fantasy world is mind blowing. She creates such an enchanting world that makes you daydream about being there. When I read this book for the first time, every night before I went to sleep, I would dream about what it would be like to live in the Night Court. This book gives you a deeper understanding of the characters and is truly when the series begins to kick off.

Book Three: “A Court of Wings and Ruin”

As Prythian teeters on the brink of war, Feyre must play a deadly game of deceit and rally her closest allies and confront the looming threats on the faerie realm. With the fate of both the human and faerie realms on the line, Feyre must make the ultimate sacrifice to protect those she loves. Alongside her loyal companions, Feyre embarks on a journey that will test her courage, resilience and determination.

Maas delivers pulse-pounding action, heart-wrenching emotions and jaw-dropping plot twists that will keep readers glued to the page. This book is a bit different because it focuses on the war and less on the romantic aspects of this series. When Maas writes a battle scene, you are going to be on the edge of your seat. Feyre also continues to expand her relationships with people in the Night Court. This book expands on all the characters and dives deeper into all the relationships.

Book Four: “A Court of Frost and Starlight”

Set in the aftermath of the war, this book provides readers with an intimate look at the lives of Feyre, Rhysand and their friends as they navigate the aftermath of the conflict and begin to rebuild the Night Court. However, as they are trying to rebuild the world, the Winter Solstice is finally approaching and with it, so does the joy of a hard-earned reprieve.

This book in the series is an extended epilogue of “A Court of Wings and Ruin,” so you do not have to read it because it is not essential to the plot. However, I still recommend reading this book because it has a lot of great romance and I think it helps a reader better understand the characters and the complexities of all their relationships.

Book Five: “A Court of Silver Flames”

This book focuses on the dynamic character of Nesta Archeron. Her journey is one of self-destruction and redemption as she grapples with the aftermath of the war and the trauma she endured. Haunted by her past and consumed by guilt, Nesta must confront her inner demons and find the strength to forge a new path forward.

This is easily tied for my favorite or at least comes close. Maas does a phenomenal job delving into Nesta’s psyche and exploring the depths of her pain and anger while also highlighting her resilience. I had mixed feelings for Nesta in every other book, but this one made me absolutely love her. “A Court of Silver Flames” is so relatable and makes you want to become as determined and strong as Nesta. She is such a captivating character and getting to see her in a more vulnerable position makes this book amazing.

Sarah J. Maas’s “A Court of Thorns and Roses” series is a tour de force of fantasy literature, combining thrilling adventure, captivating romance and intricate world-building to create an unforgettable reading experience. This series will stick with you for the rest of your life and you will want to daydream and whisk away into the world of ACOTAR. Whether you’re a longtime fan of fantasy or new to the genre, “A Court of Thorns and Roses” is a must-read series that will enchant and enthrall you from beginning to end.

Rating: 5/5